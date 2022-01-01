CRAVE Food & Drink
Open today 5:30 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
3902 13th ave #3643
Fargo, ND 58103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 11:59 pm
Location
3902 13th ave #3643, Fargo ND 58103
Nearby restaurants
Mama Africa Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Lovelygrill
Come in and enjoy!
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Come in and enjoy!!
Luna Fargo
Your Neighborhood Kitchen