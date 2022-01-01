Go
Crazy King Burrito

Authentic Mexican Burritos

4107 Red Arrow Hwy

Popular Items

#3 Molida Al Chipotle
If ground beef had a party this would be the hotspot.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Ground Beef, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream
#11 Chorizo y Papa$5.00
Traditional omelettes are jealous of this extraordinary concoction.
Made with Beans, Cheese, Potatoes, Eggs, Chorizo
#1 Bean & Cheese
Creamy, delicious goodness packed with flavor for picky eaters. It's made just like the name says with ample amounts of beans and cheese only.
#9 Crispy Cali$12.00
Delicious breaded chicken wrapped in the tastiest edible package.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Breaded Chicken (Fried), Seasoned Potato Wedges (Fried), Avocado, Ranch, Lettuce
#10 Loco Veggie
Make room for the original vegetable fiesta.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Vegetable Oil, Garlic, Zucchini, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Salt, Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Sour Cream
#4 Tinga de Pollo
Shredded chicken never had it so good.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Tinga de Pollo (Chicken with Tinga Sauce) , Lettuce, Sour Cream
#2 Asada
Tender, juicy steak wrapped in a pocket of Heaven.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Asada, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Guacamole$5.00
Our made fresh guacamole featuring avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, salt, pepper, and finished with squeezed limes. Served with tortilla chips.
#6 Al Chipotle
Kick up your shrimp craving with this yummy catch.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream
#8 Crazy King$12.00
This surf & turf combo is the head honcho of our burrito menu.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Asada, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream
Location

4107 Red Arrow Hwy

Stevensville MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
