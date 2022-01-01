Creekview Restaurant
Situated in a historic house overlooking the falls of Ellicott Creek, the Creekview has been a village favorite for years. The Creekview features an American regional menu and full bar with a patio open year round.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
5629 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5629 Main Street
Williamsville NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
