Creekview Restaurant

Situated in a historic house overlooking the falls of Ellicott Creek, the Creekview has been a village favorite for years. The Creekview features an American regional menu and full bar with a patio open year round.

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5629 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Atlantic Haddock$19.95
french fries and coleslaw
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon$27.95
Lemon-beurre blanc, lemon-thyme risotto, grilled asparagus
Chicken Fingers and French Fries$12.95
(4)
Cobb Salad$16.95
chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, crumbly bleu, buttermilk basil ranch
Smokehouse Burger$16.95
bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar, frizzled onions
CV Club Sandwich$13.95
bacon, lettuce, tomato, choice of bread
Reuben$15.95
corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on rye
$Goat Ball$2.50
Penne alla Vodka$17.95
tomato cream sauce, fresh basil, asiago cheese
5629 Main Street

Williamsville NY

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
