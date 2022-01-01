Go
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Crieve Hall Bagel Co.

Open today 6:30 AM - 1:30 PM

No reviews yet

4825 Trousdale Dr Suite 228

Nashville, TN 37220

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Single Bagel + Plain Schmear$3.75
The Combo (Bagel + Schmear + Coffee)$7.00
3oz Plain Schmear$2.00
8oz Plain Schmear$6.00
Single Bagel + Flavored Schmear$4.25
Single Bagel$2.50
Baker's Dozen$22.50
12 sourdough bagels + 1 free plain bagel to make a baker’s dozen.
Half Dozen$12.50
6 sourdough bagels
3oz Flavored Schmear$2.50
8oz Flavored Schmear$6.50
All hours

Sunday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 1:30 pm

Location

