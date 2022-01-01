Go
Crow River Winery

The Crow River Winery and vineyards is one of the premiere Minnesota Farm Wineries, located 2 miles east of Hutchinson, Minnesota, in the middle of the Crow River Watershed on the edge of the great Minnesota prairie region.
Since we began our project in 2004, the Crow River Winery staff has nurtured five vineyards near Hutchinson, growing Minnesota Cold Climate grapes. We practice sustainable agriculture while growing grapes, hard neck garlic and pumpkins.
Locals and visitors have adopted the winery as a favorite venue for celebrations. It has beautiful facilities for weddings, anniversary parties, corporate events, fundraisers and all types of community revelry. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Popular Items

The Standard$14.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and shredded mozzarella cheese
Breaded Portobello Mushrooms$9.00
Breaded sliced, fried and served with ranch
Township (bottle)$21.00
Beer Battered Onion Rings$6.00
Served with Southwest sauce and garlic ketchup
Herbed Goat Cheese and Feta Pizza Sticks$14.00
Served with house-made red sauce
Chocolate Cake$6.00
Tuscan Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon and fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, red onion, garlic, fresh basil, shredded parmesan over house made white sauce
Margherita$14.00
Sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on house-made red sauce topped with fresh basil
Location

14848 Highway 7 East

Hutchinson MN

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

