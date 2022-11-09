Jomas Hill Winery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
67755 205th St, Darwin, MN 55324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Trails End Pub - 10480 State Hwy 24 NW
No Reviews
10480 State Hwy 24 NW Annandale, MN 55302
View restaurant
River House Kitchen + Drinks - 122 South Main St
No Reviews
122 South Main St Hutchinson, MN 55350
View restaurant