Jomas Hill Winery

Redhead Creamery Cave Aged Margie Cheddar Cheese Plate with Crackers

$10.00

The cave-aged Margie Cheddar is notably the sharpest cheddar Redhead Creamery makes. When you dig in, you may discover tyrosine crystals, a form of calcium lactate that looks and tastes much like salt that’s found in several aged cheeses. This aged cheddar crumbles easily and is the perfect cheese to add to your cheeseboard. The Margie Cheddar gets its name from Redheaded sister number 4, Maggie, who would also describe herself as sharp, fruity, and becoming a little salty with age.