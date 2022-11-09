Jomas Hill Winery

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wine By The Glass

2019 Marquette Glass

$7.00

2019 Marquette Reserve Glass

$8.00

2020 Petite Pearl Glass

$8.00

2019 Duet Glass

$8.00

2019 Trio Glass

$8.00

Vinnie's Reserve Glass

$9.00

2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$6.00

2020 Itasca Glass

$8.00Out of stock

2021 Itasca Glass

$8.00

2019 Chardonnay Glass

$5.50Out of stock

2020 Viognier Glass

$5.50

2021 Gruner Veltliner Glass

$6.00

2019 Rose Glass

$5.50

Wine By The Bottle

2019 Marquette Bottle

$23.00

2019 Marquette Reserve Bottle

$25.00

2020 Petite Pearl Bottle

$25.00

2019 Duet Bottle

$25.00

2019 Trio Bottle

$25.00

Vinnie's Reserve Bottle

$27.00

2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$22.00

2020 Itasca Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

2021 Itasca Bottle

$25.00

2019 Chardonnay Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

2020 Viognier Bottle

$20.00

2021 Gruner Veltliner Bottle

$22.00

2019 Rose Bottle

$20.00

Flights

White Flight

$14.00

21 Itasca 19 Rose 20 Viognier 21 Gruner Veltliner 19 Chardonnay

Jomas Hill Flight

$17.00

19 Marquette 19 Petite Pearl 19 Duet 19 Trio 19 Cab

Red Flight

$17.00

20 Marquette 20 Petite Pearl 20 Vinnie's Red 20 Trio 20 Cabernet

Draft Beer

Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company "Capsize" - Kolsch

$7.00

Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company "Hootie Who" - Salted Brown

$7.00

Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company "Crappie Flop" - IPA

$7.00

Canned Beer

Busch Light

$3.00

Michelob Golden Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Alaskan Amber

$5.50

Non-Alcoholic

Kombucha - Lemongrass Ginger

$6.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sparkling Water - Lemon

$2.00

Sparkling Water - Grapefruit

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.00

Spring Grove Lemon Sour

$3.00

Spring Grove Strawberry

$3.00

Spring Grove Orange

$3.00

Spring Grove Root Beer

$3.00

Spring Grove Rhu-berry

$3.00

1919

$2.50Out of stock

Water

Ticket

$3.00

tickets

tickets

$3.00

Pizza

The Jack & Waylon

$12.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese

The School House

$17.00

Red sauce, Italian sausage from Carlson Meat Shop, pepperoni, mushrooms, garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese

The Margherita

$15.00

Red sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil

Arugula & Prosciutto

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic olive oil, prosciutto - thinly sliced Italian ham, fresh arugula

The Local

$20.00

Red sauce, fig preserves, chevre goat cheese from Donnay Dairy, bacon from Carlson Meat Shop, mozzarella cheese, caramelized shallots from Prairie Drifter Farm, chili flakes, fresh thyme & basil from Jomas Hill

Veggie

$18.00

Pesto, mozzarella cheese, local roasted red peppers, mushrooms, onion, kalamata olives, lemon zest, fresh basil

Oh My Gourd!

$18.00

Arugula-pumpkin seed pesto, garlic olive oil, goat cheese, red pepper flakes, butternut squash ribbons, pumpkin seeds, arugula

Good Gourd, I Love Bacon!

$20.00

Basil pesto, rosemary & thyme roasted butternut squash with lemon zest, honey and red pepper flakes, crispy bacon, mozzarella, parmesan and goat cheese, fresh basil

Peppered Porky

$20.00

Red sauce, freshly torn mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced red onion, sopressata (uncured salami), crispy bacon, candied jalapeños for a medium heat or Calabrian chili peppers for a hot heat, topped with a drizzle of hot honey

Cheese Plates

Redhead Creamery Cave Aged Margie Cheddar Cheese Plate with Crackers

$10.00

The cave-aged Margie Cheddar is notably the sharpest cheddar Redhead Creamery makes. When you dig in, you may discover tyrosine crystals, a form of calcium lactate that looks and tastes much like salt that’s found in several aged cheeses. This aged cheddar crumbles easily and is the perfect cheese to add to your cheeseboard. The Margie Cheddar gets its name from Redheaded sister number 4, Maggie, who would also describe herself as sharp, fruity, and becoming a little salty with age.

Redhead Creamery St. Anthony Whiskey - Washed Cheese Plate with Crackers

$10.00

Meaty undertones with hints of cured salami, this young, washed-rind cheese is hard to put down. Smooth, creamy, and savory-it pairs well with cured meats, pickled goods, and crunchy bread. St. Anthony is unique to Redhead Creamery and will quickly become your new favorite.

Redhead Creamery Tipsy Tilsiter Cheese Plate with Crackers

$10.00Out of stock

Originating in Switzerland and Germany, Tilister (or Tilsit) is known to be a full-flavored, smear-rinded table cheese with a medium-firm texture and irregular holes or cracks. Tipsy Tilsiter made at Redhead Creamery is smeared or washed with Flora - a hard cider crafted in nearby St. Joseph, MN at Milk & Honey Ciders.

Redhead Creamery Henry's Havarti Cheese Plate with Crackers

$10.00

Young, mild, and tangy. Given the name and the characteristics of the cheese, it is no surprise that it was named after Alise and Lucas’s son, Henry. This cheese easily melts, much like our hearts when we spend time with Henry.

Redhead Creamery Garlic Cheddar Cheese Plate with Crackers

$10.00Out of stock

Ridiculously Good Cheddar Cheese Curds

$12.00Out of stock

Pan fried in a cast iron skillet in our wood fired oven. Enjoy plain or with a drizzle of honey, hot honey or honey mustard

Granite Ridge Goat Cheese Plate with Fig Preserves & Crackers

$10.00

Delicious artisan farmstead goat cheese

Lucky Linda Aged Farmhouse Cheddar

$10.00

Aged for a minimum of 6 months, Lucky Linda is a smooth, savory cheddar unlike anything you’ve ever had.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
