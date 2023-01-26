Restaurant info

The Crow River Winery and vineyards is one of the premiere Minnesota Farm Wineries, located 2 miles east of Hutchinson, Minnesota, in the middle of the Crow River Watershed on the edge of the great Minnesota prairie region. Since we began our project in 2004, the Crow River Winery staff has nurtured five vineyards near Hutchinson, growing Minnesota Cold Climate grapes. We practice sustainable agriculture while growing grapes, hard neck garlic and pumpkins. Locals and visitors have adopted the winery as a favorite venue for celebrations. It has beautiful facilities for weddings, anniversary parties, corporate events, fundraisers and all types of community revelry. We look forward to seeing you soon.

