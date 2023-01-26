Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crow River Winery

14848 Highway 7 East

Hutchinson, MN 55350

Popular Items

Tuscan Chicken
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Hot Club

Starters

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Warm Bavarian pretzel sticks served with beer cheese

Beer Battered Fries

Beer Battered Fries

$6.00

Served with garlic ketchup

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Served with Southwest sauce

Breaded Portobello Mushrooms

Breaded Portobello Mushrooms

$9.00

Breaded sliced, fried and served with ranch

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and onion tossed with 18-year balsamic and tuscan olive oil

Bread with Dipping Oil

Bread with Dipping Oil

$6.00

Toasted bread served with CRW extra virgin olive oils and 18-year balsamic reduction over a bed of shredded parmesan cheese

Artisan Meat and Cheese Plate

Artisan Meat and Cheese Plate

$16.00

A selection of gourmet meat and cheeses with olives, pickles and stone ground mustards

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Herbed Goat Cheese and Feta Pizza Sticks

$14.00

Served with house-made red sauce

Extra Bread

$3.00

Extra Crostini

$1.50
Fresh Veggie Platter

Fresh Veggie Platter

$12.00Out of stock

Artisan Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

Sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on house-made red sauce topped with fresh basil

The Standard

The Standard

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and shredded mozzarella cheese

The Works

The Works

$18.00

Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers with red sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Tuscan Chicken

Tuscan Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon and fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, red onion, garlic, fresh basil, shredded parmesan over house made white sauce

Sausage and Mushroom Pizza

Sausage and Mushroom Pizza

$16.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Sausage Pizza

$14.00

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Bloody Mary Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Artisan Sandwiches

Hot Club

$9.00

Served warm on a toasted Chibatta bun with smoked turkey, swiss cheese, crispy bacon and house made rosemary honey mustard. Served with Kettle Chips

Chicken Pesto

$9.00

Served warm on a toasted Focaccia bun with seasoned chicken strips, tomatoes, provolone and basil pesto sauce. Served with Kettle Chips

Cranberry Turkey Club

$9.00

Italian Club

$9.00

Served on a toasted Ciabatta bun with capicola ham, salami, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato and provolone, topped with oil & vinegar.

Dessert

Lemon Berry Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake Bites

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Garden Side Salad

$3.00

Caesar Side Salad

$3.00

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.00

Chicken strips and our beer battered fries served with house-made BBQ sauce and Ranch.

Soup Cheddar Broc

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Ask a CRW staff member for the soup of the week

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Ask a CRW staff member for the soup of the week

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Crow River Winery and vineyards is one of the premiere Minnesota Farm Wineries, located 2 miles east of Hutchinson, Minnesota, in the middle of the Crow River Watershed on the edge of the great Minnesota prairie region. Since we began our project in 2004, the Crow River Winery staff has nurtured five vineyards near Hutchinson, growing Minnesota Cold Climate grapes. We practice sustainable agriculture while growing grapes, hard neck garlic and pumpkins. Locals and visitors have adopted the winery as a favorite venue for celebrations. It has beautiful facilities for weddings, anniversary parties, corporate events, fundraisers and all types of community revelry. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Location

14848 Highway 7 East, Hutchinson, MN 55350

Directions

