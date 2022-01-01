Go
Crust Pizza is the locally-owned place for delicious, made-from-scratch pizzas served in an upscale, comfortable, family-friendly environment.
With a commitment to crafting excellent pizza, Crust Pizza Co. brings a culinary experience like none other. Focusing on its namesake, Crust Pizza Co. makes its crust from scratch daily. Our signature crust is crafted from the perfect blend of premium unbleached and un-bromated flour milled from the highest quality of wheat, extra virgin olive oil cold pressed from organically grown olives, purified water, perfectly formulated active dry yeast, salt and a pinch of sugar. All of our pizzas are made local, made fresh, and made just for you.

$$

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)

'Build Your Own
Build Your Own Custom Pizza.
'Pepperoni
Signature Pizza Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella & Pepperoni
Kids Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Signature Pizza Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
Garlic Knots$6.50
Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic and Parmesan served with marinara sauce
'CARL'S KING
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Baked Buffalo Wings$10.00
Our 10 count wings come pre-marinated in LeNova Buffalo sauce.
Cheese Bread$6.50
Fresh dough strips with homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs, and mozzarella served with marinara sauce
'BIG DON'S MEAT & CHEESE
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8714 Spring Cypress Rd

SPRING TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
