NICO Kitchen + Bar

Whatever you’re in the mood for… you’re in the mood for NICO. Indulge in our distinctive indoor dining room. Or unwind from the grind at our friendly neighborhood bar. We’ve got happy hour specials waiting for you Tuesday–Saturday, 3–6 PM. You’ll also find a crave-worthy American menu and the best fries you’ve ever had. NICO is the perfect place to kick back with friends after work, enjoy a meal before your NJPAC performance, or grab an easy takeout dinner. Eat, drink and relax at Newark’s standout hangout. It’s nothing but good times and delicious vibes here at NICO.

One Center Street

Location

Newark NJ

Sunday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:59 am
