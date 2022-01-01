Go
Cultura Subs

Come in and enjoy!

9432 Waukegan Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$4.00
Chicken Taco$3.00
Cilantro, onion, lime
Cultura Mix$10.00
Beef and Chicken Shawarma, Pepper Jack, tomato, lettuce, and our delicious Cultura sauce
Cheeseburger$8.00
1/3 pound beef patty, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cheddar, cultura sauce
Beef Shawarma Wrap$8.00
beef, lettuce, onion, garlic sauce
Steak Jibarito$13.00
Plantain, Sauteed beef, caramelized onion, golf sauce
Yuca Fries$4.00
Salt, pepper, and our Special Cultura Sauce.
Our Yucas come from Ecuador.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$7.00
chicken, lettuce, onions, garlic sauce
Shawarma Fries$10.00
Chicken Shawarma, Fries, parsley, garlic sauce
Steak Taco$4.00
Cilantro, onion, lime
Location

9432 Waukegan Rd

Morton Grove IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
