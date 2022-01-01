Go
Hello, We are excited for you to see what we have to offer. Good, Consistent, and Quality Food and excellent customer service has always been our passion in our lives. Our families both had owned restaurants in town. David's parents owned Rosey and Sons BBQ and Winna's parents owned Golden Shang Hai. If you are from here, you will know these places and we may have served you when we were young. Now Fairbanks will finally see our vision and skills at DW Grill and Catering. Thank you!!!
Sincerely, David and Winna Summerville.

617 27th Ave.

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.95
Tuna Salad$14.95
Kids-Chicken Strips$6.95
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
Chef Salad$15.95
Spinach Dip Turkey Wrap$14.95
Kids-Turkey And Cheese Sandwich$6.95
Kids-Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.95
Chicken Ranch Wrap$14.95
Cheesesteak Sandwich$14.95
617 27th Ave.

Fairbanks AK

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
