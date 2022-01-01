Go
Dahl & Di Luca

Dahl & Di Luca is recognized for creating and defining the city’s fine dining scene more than 25 years ago. Chef Dahl prides herself in creating angelic pastas that are as light and delicate as they are satisfying, decadent vegetable-based dishes and hard-to-find Italian seafood classics. Impeccable service, live jazz piano, an expansive wine list.

Popular Items

Rolls and Oil$2.50
Three rolls with garlic and basil oil.
Tortellini della Nonna$24.00
Tortellini with prosciutto baby green peas in a delicate Alfredo sauce, a true Italian classic.
Rustica$30.00
House Made Linguine with Grilled Lemon Chicken, Baby Spinach & Sauteed Mushrooms in a Delicately Infused White Truffle Cream Sauce
Brutus Cesare$12.00
Delicately spiced no anchovy lemon-caper dressing tossed with organic romaine, shaved parmesan and focaccia croutons
Gnocchi Paradiso$24.00
Our signature portobello mushroom & veggie ragout finished with chevre.
Classico Bolognese$24.00
Housemade Linguine Pasta with Our Original and Authentic Meat Sauce
Lisa's Luscious Lasagna$28.00
Lasagna Layered with Bolognese Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Parmesan
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Delicately fried crispy calamari served with lemon-caper aioli and our signature marinara sauce.
Foccacia$6.00
Creme Brulee$12.00
Vanilla bean & amaretto custard topped with caramelized sugar
Location

2321 AZ-89A

SEDONA AZ

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
