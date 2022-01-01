The Dakota
Serve only the highest quality product, prepare it in a clean and sparkling environment, and serve it in a warm and friendly manner.
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
913 Roosevelt Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
913 Roosevelt Hwy
Hilton NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Gallo's Bar & Grill Inc
Come in and enjoy!
Brewski's Food and Drink
Come on in and enjoy!
Ridge Runner
Ridge Runners Bar & Grill
DJ's Pizzeria
Your friendly neighborhood Pizzeria!