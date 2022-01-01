Go
The Dakota

Serve only the highest quality product, prepare it in a clean and sparkling environment, and serve it in a warm and friendly manner.

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

913 Roosevelt Hwy • $$

Avg 4.2 (696 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$7.00
Three chicken tenders with choice of sauce
House Garden Salad$3.00
Pepperoni$14.00
Mozzarella cheese, Italian style pepperoni and red sauce
Create Your Own$13.00
You choose your two toppings and sauce. All extra toppings are $1.00 each
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Fried Italian breaded chicken breasts with a coating of a basil parmesan ricotta topped with red sauce and mozzarella cheese on a bed of penne pasta in our red sauce
Dakota CheeseBurger$12.00
A juicy half pound burger on a bed of lettuce, tomato & onion with sliced pickles
Add egg for $1
Chicken French$19.00
A regional favorite, egg battered fried chicken resting on a bed of gemelli pasta tossed in a sherry wine lemon butter sauce thickened with grated parmesan cheese
Beer Battered Fish Fry$14.00
14 oz NY Strip$26.00
Juicy & tender strip steak grilled to your liking with garlic cheddar mashed potatoes and the chef vegetable
10 pc Wings$14.00
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

913 Roosevelt Hwy

Hilton NY

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
