Go
Toast

The Davenport Press

Come in and enjoy!

70 MAIN ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Traditional style, pasta
Chocolate Mousse$11.50
Chicken Davenport$25.00
Roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella. light tomato sauce
Stuffed Shrimp$29.00
filled with seafood stuffing
See full menu

Location

70 MAIN ST

Mineola NY

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roast Sandwich House Mineola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

2nd Street Gourmet Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and see what real HOMEMADE tastes like!! Enjoy our breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, bagels, muffins, signature sandwiches, wraps, paninis, and daily hot food specials.

The Chef's Corner Meal Prep, Bodyologist APPROVED

No reviews yet

Bodyologist Approved!!

Go Greek - Garden City

No reviews yet

Non GMO, chemical and hormone free meats and produce are our passion, and authentic Greek eats the menu! Come see why LI loves to Go Greek.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston