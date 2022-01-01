De Rican Chef Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
3208 Holland road 105 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3208 Holland road 105
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Baker's Crust
Come in and enjoy!
Reaver Beach Brewing Co.
Visit Virginia Beach's oldest craft brewery serving award winning local craft beers!
Whitner's Barbecue
We are a family owned restaurant smoking meats daily and making all sides, sauces, and rubs from scratch!
Virginia Beach Field House
Come in and enjoy!