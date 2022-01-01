Go
Toast

Decent Bagel

A NY-Style bagel shop with all of your favorite classics, from dank Bacon Egg + Cheeses to cinnamon crumb cake!

95 E 1st St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Shortbread$8.00
Pack of 8 buttery chocolate chip shortbread cookies with turbinado sugar. Melt in your mouth!
sprinkle slice$8.00
1/2lb STRAWBERRY CC$5.00
Mate$4.00
Arizona Green Tea$2.00
Cosmic Brownie$5.00
Slingshot Nitro Coffee (Can)$4.00
Apple Juice$2.00
OJ$2.50
1/2lb SCALLION CC$5.00
See full menu

Location

95 E 1st St

Nederland CO

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crosscut Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Last Stand Tavern

No reviews yet

It's not just a sports tavern, it's a destination!

Vaca Gordo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fat Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston