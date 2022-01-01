Decent Bagel
A NY-Style bagel shop with all of your favorite classics, from dank Bacon Egg + Cheeses to cinnamon crumb cake!
95 E 1st St
Nederland CO
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
