DJ's Dugout

Full service bar and restaurant that provides the best sports viewing in the Omaha metro area. Our energetic staff is excited to take great care of you. Family friendly and locally owned.

10308 S. 23rd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SUPERBOWL NACHOS$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
1 DOZ WINGS$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BASKET OF FRIES$5.99
Basket of fries.
TATER TOTS$5.99
ONION RINGS$8.99
Basket of Onion Rings.
KIDS SLIDER$5.99
PICKLE CHIPS$9.99
Dill pickle chips, spices, golden cornmeal breading. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
CHEDDAR JACK TOTS$10.99
Tater tots, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, chopped bacon,
scallions. Served with homemade ranch
dressing.
GARLIC CURDS$10.99
Garlic cheese curds produced in Larchwood, IA, at Stensland Family Farms Creamery and shipped fresh to us. Served with a side of homemade ranch.
FIRECRACKER SHRIMP APPETIZER$9.99
Breaded shrimp tossed in our firecracker dressing. Served on a bed of shredded lettuce
Location

10308 S. 23rd Street

Bellevue NE

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

