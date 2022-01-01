Go
Don Juan Mex Grill

7751 Glenlivet Dr, West • $

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesy Chimichanga$12.50
Deep-fried burrito filled with chicken or beef, Mexican rice, and queso, topped with sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and more queso, served over a bed of lettuce
Burrito$10.00
Warm flour tortilla rolled around delicious ingredients of your choice
Chips$2.50
Chips & Queso Dip$6.00
Traditional Taco (1 per order)$3.45
Traditional street tacos served with two soft corn tortillas, onions, and cilantro; no substitutions or additions
Don Juan Taco (1 per order)$4.25
Choice of protein with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle dressing
Taco Salad$12.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing
Grande Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of extras
Bowl$10.00
All the tasty ingredients from our burritos served in a bowl
Empanada (1 per order)$4.25
Delicious Spanish-style turnover filled with cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

7751 Glenlivet Dr, West

Fogelsville PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
