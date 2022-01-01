Go
Dos Banditos image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Dos Banditos

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

224 Reviews

$$

609 River Rd

Fair Haven, NJ 07704

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

TOSTADAS$12.00
2 PER ORDER
FRIED BEANS$5.00
GUACAMOLE CON TOTOPOS$14.00
GUAC & HOMEMADE TORTILLA CHIPS
QUESADILLAS$12.00
2 PER ORDER
TACOS$13.00
3 PER ORDER
RICE/ Arroz$5.00
TACOS DORADOS$13.00
4 PER ORDER
Elote Asado\\ Grilled Corn$6.50
GREEN ENCHILADAS$15.00
3 PER ORDER
BURRITOS$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

609 River Rd, Fair Haven NJ 07704

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Seed to Sprout - Fair Haven

No reviews yet

Organic, plant-based food made with love. Please give us a call to notify us of any food allergies.

Tavolo Pronto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Over Easy Kitchen - Fair Haven

No reviews yet

Our Kitchen is Your Kitchen.

Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Dos Banditos

orange star4.7 • 224 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston