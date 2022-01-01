Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dos Banditos
Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM
224 Reviews
$$
609 River Rd
Fair Haven, NJ 07704
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
609 River Rd, Fair Haven NJ 07704
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Seed to Sprout - Fair Haven
Organic, plant-based food made with love. Please give us a call to notify us of any food allergies.
Tavolo Pronto
Come in and enjoy!
Over Easy Kitchen - Fair Haven
Our Kitchen is Your Kitchen.
Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.
Come in and enjoy!