Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Woody's Ocean Grille Sea Bright

642 Reviews

$$

1 East Church St

Sea Bright, NJ 07760

Specials

Mussels de la Chupacabra

$22.00

Baja Shrimp & Jicama Noddle Salad

$22.00

Green Curry Chicken Risotto

$22.00

Crispy Salmon Belly Taco

$18.00

Clothing

Hooded Sweatshirt

$40.00

Crew-neck Sweatshirt

$40.00

STAFF Sweatshirt

$30.00

T-Shirt

$22.00

Hat

$15.00

Merchandise

Pint Glass

$5.00

Empty Growler

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Just a few steps from the Atlantic Ocean in Sea Bright–one of the Jersey Shore’s iconic beaches–Woody’s offers the area’s top fine casual dining destination. The unique atmosphere at Woody’s is somewhat upscale, yet very laid back. Our menu is California coastal with a southwestern flare which includes our famous fish tacos, fresh seafood, and exciting southwestern creations. You will always find something satisfying at Woody’s. The specialty drink menu features Woody’s signature Orange Crush–which is not to be missed. Our extensive wine list features an eclectic blend of regions and vintages that was specifically designed to compliment your dining experience. Come down to Woody’s and take your body where your mind’s been all week.

1 East Church St, Sea Bright, NJ 07760

