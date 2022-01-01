Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Seafood

Driftwood Tiki Bar

No reviews yet

1485 Ocean Ave

Sea Bright, NJ 07760

Order Again

Starters

Clothesline Bacon (3pc)

$22.00

Bacon with maple syrup and black pepper glazed

Lord of the Wings (7pc)

$15.00

7 wings served with a choice of sauce (buffalo or asian chili)

Ceviche

$14.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Octopus, onion, pico de gallo, thyme, cilantro, white vinaigrette, jalapeno, salt & pepper served cold

Roasted Clams (12pc)

$20.00

Served with garlic butter

Hummus Vegetable Platter

$13.00

Platter for 1 with smoked hummus with red pepper coulis, cucumbers, caerot, celery, pita chips, and mixed feta olives and artichokes

4-6 person Hummus Vegetable Platter

$28.00

Platter for 4-6 with smoked hummus with red pepper coulis, cucumbers, caerot, celery, pita chips, and mixed feta olives and artichokes

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, provolone cheese with a choice of dressing

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomato, and caesar dressing in a wrap

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Chunk lobster meat, boston bib lettuce, celery, tomato, onlons, cilantro, and mayo on a toasted bun

Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Salmon topped with house made slaw on a corn tortilla

Schickhaus Hot Dog

$12.00

Hot dog served on a bun

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese on a english muffin

Cabana Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese on a english muffin

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked chicken salad with dried cranberries, celery, and pine nuts on a croissant served with chips

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Pizza with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, salt and evoo

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Mushroom & Artichoke Pizza

$13.00

Pizza topped with mushrooms and artichokes

Clam Pizza

$15.00

Pizza topped with clams

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Pizza topped with pepporoni

Plain Pizza

$10.00

Pizza topped with tomato sauce and cheese

Lobster Pizza

$24.00

Lobster pie with fra diavolo sauce

From The Ocean To The Beach (Raw Bar)

Each order comes with DB cocktail sauce, mignonette, and horseradish

1/2 dz Local Oyster

$18.00

1/2 dz Littleneck Clams

$9.00

3 (pc) Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Chilled Lobster Tail

$20.00

1lb King Crab Leg

$40.00

From The Ocean To The Beach (Shellfish Plateau)

Tier 1

$65.00

1 dz Local Oyster 1 dz Littleneck Clams 4 (pc) Shrimp Cocktail

Tier 2

$115.00

2 dz Local Oyster 18 Littleneck Clams 8 (pc) Shrimp Cocktail

Add Deluxe

$105.00

2 Lobster Tail 2 lb King Crab Legs

Cocktails

La Sandia

$14.00

Kettle One, Botanical Cucumber Mint, Watermelon, Lime & Soda

Mango Habanero Margarita

$14.00

Tanteo Habanero Tequila, Mango, Triple Sec & Lime (Frozen or on the Rocks)

Rum Jumbi

$12.00

Bacardi Coconut Rum, Bacardi Spiced Rum, Bacardi Black Floater, Pineapple & OJ

Sea Bright Lemonade

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemonade Vodka, Club Soda (Traditional or Strawberry)

Peach Tea

$12.00

Deep Eddy Tea, Peach Schnapps, Lemon, Club Soda

Rum Buckets

The Drifter Bucket

$22.00

Bacardi Dragonberry, Bacardi Coconut, Pineapple, Orange, and Cranberry

Coconut Colada

$22.00

Bacardi Pineapple, Bacardi Coconut, Pineapple, Orange

Draft Beer

Carton 077XX

$10.00

Twin Lights Doublevision

$10.00

Delerium Tremens

$16.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Sams Summer, Pale Ale

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Allagash White

$9.00

21st Admentment Hell or High Watermelon

$9.00

Beach Haus Light Haus

$7.00

Sparkling & Rose

Zonin Prosecco

$12.00

Zonin Sparkling Rose

$12.00

Chateau Peyrassol Rose

$12.00

Proverb Rose

$9.00

White Wine

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Frisk Riesling

$11.00

Arona Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Hess "Shirtails" Chardonnay

$11.00

Red Wine

Proverb Pinot Noir

$9.00

Proverb Cabernet

$9.00

Bottle Beer

Budweiser, Lager

$5.00

Bud Light, Light Lager

$5.00

Miller Light, Light Pilsner

$5.00

Coors Light, Lager

$5.00

Corona, Lager

$6.00

Corona Light, Lager

$6.00

Heineken Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

High Noon

$8.00

Food Specials

Smoked Stuffed Wrapped Jalapeños

$12.00

Ribs 1/2 rack

$18.00

Ribs full rack

$32.00

Dry rub wings

$15.00

Vodka

1L Tasmanian Pure Vodka

$25.00

1L Tito's

$26.00

1L Ketel One

$33.00

1L Grey Goose

$38.00

Gin

Hendricks

$45.00

Rum

1L Bacardi Silver

$19.00

1L Bacardi Coconut

$19.00

1L Bacardi Spiced

$19.00

Tequila

1L Casamigos Blanco

$54.00

1L Casamigos Reposado

$57.00

1L Casamigos Anejo

$60.00

750ml Patron Anejo

$60.00

750ml Don Julio Silver

$50.00

750ml Clase Azul Reposado

$150.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

1L Jameson

$4,400.00

1L Woodford Reserve

$55.00

Beer

6pk Bud Light

$8.00

6pk Corona

$10.00

6pk Corona Light

$10.00

6pk Coors Light

$8.00

6pk Miller Light

$8.00

4pk 160z. Twin Lights IPA

$16.00

Hard Seltzers

4pk High Noon Pineapple

$10.00

4pk High Noon Peach

$10.00

4pk High Noon Watermelon

$10.00

Wine

750ml Arona Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

750ml Hess Chardonnay

$17.00

750ml Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$16.00

750ml Chateau Peyrassol Rose

$18.00

750ml Proverb Pinot Noir

$16.00

750ml Liberty School Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

750ml Lumos 5 Blocks Pinot Noir

$30.00

187ml Zonin Prosecco

$6.00

750ml Proverb Cabernet

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright, NJ 07760

