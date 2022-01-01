Charley's Ocean Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery
*Soups

*Bermuda Fish Chowder

$8.00
*French Onion Soup

*French Onion Soup

$10.00

with crostini, melted swiss & mozzarella cheese

*Salads

*Garden Salad

*Garden Salad

$9.00

lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, onion, grape tomatoes, olives

*Caeser Salad

*Caeser Salad

$12.00
*Greek Village Salad

*Greek Village Salad

$15.00

authentic Greek salad over garlic crostini.

*Fattoush

*Fattoush

$16.00

chopped salad, toasted pita, roasted chickpeas, lemon tahini dressing

*Beet Carpaccio

$13.00

red & yellow beets topped with a lemon caper vinaigrette

*Appetizers

*Tuna Pizza

$24.00

sesame saku tuna, arugula, mozzarella, wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, sesame soy glaze

*Burrata Pizza

*Burrata Pizza

$20.00

burrata cheese, pancetta, ricotta cheese, sliced apple & arugula drizzled with balsamic glaze

*Tuna Tartare

$24.00

tuna tower, layered with guacamole, topped with a ginger lemon caper vinaigrette

*Drunken Clams

*Drunken Clams

$16.00

in a beer and herb broth

*Clams Casino

$16.00

6 top neck clams, stuffed casino style drizzled with a lemon bacon wine sauce

*Peruvian Calamari

*Peruvian Calamari

$16.00

leche de tigre sauce, lime, cilantro, scallions.

*Crab & Artichoke Dip

*Crab & Artichoke Dip

$16.00

served with homemade corn tortilla chips

*PEI Mussels

*PEI Mussels

$14.00

tomato garlic basil broth, garlic crostini

*Grilled Ocotopus

$18.00
*Blackened Steak Bites

*Blackened Steak Bites

$14.00

served with horseradish sauce

*Brussel Sprouts

*Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

bacon, asiago, balsamic reduction.

*Portobello Spinach

*Portobello Spinach

$16.00

sautéed in EVOO with artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, garlic, lemon and basil.

Plain Pizza

$14.00

*Burgers, Handhelds, Tacos

*Charley's Burger

*Charley's Burger

$16.00

house blend, cheddar-jack cheese, brioche, lettuce, tomato, onion.

*Turkey Burger Fiesta

*Turkey Burger Fiesta

$16.00

pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce, cheddar-jack, brioche, fries

*Le Chic Chick

*Le Chic Chick

$18.00

grilled chicken, sundried tomato pesto, portobello, spinach, mozzarella, ciabatta, fries

*SeaSide Sandwich

*SeaSide Sandwich

$17.00

fried fish filet, lemon aioli, homemade focaccia, lettuce, tomato, fries

*Chicken Tacos

*Chicken Tacos

$16.00

salsa roja, cilantro, lettuce, onion, shredded cheese, soft flour tortillas, fries

*Beef Tacos

*Beef Tacos

$16.00

salsa roja, cilantro, lettuce, onion, shredded cheese, soft flour tortillas, fries

*Shrimp Tacos

*Shrimp Tacos

$26.00

avocado, honey cilantro lime slaw, flour tortillas, fries

*Mahi Mahi Tacos

*Mahi Mahi Tacos

$26.00

avocado, honey cilantro lime slaw, flour tortillas, fries

*Lobster Tacos

*Lobster Tacos

$28.00

two soft shell tacos, lobster, avocado, cilantro, chipotle mayo, old bay fries

*Entrees

*Grilled Lemon Chicken

*Grilled Lemon Chicken

$26.00

marinated in EVOO, fresh garlic, fresh lemon, thyme, served with lemon potatoes

*Rack of Lamb

*Rack of Lamb

$42.00

garlic herb crusted rack of lamb, rosemary demi, grilled asparagus, baked potato

*Shiitake Peppercorn Steak

$34.00

sliced flat iron steak, red wine shiitake peppercorn sauce, garlic mashed & broccolini

*Shrimp Ravioli al Limone

$34.00

shrimp stuffed ravioli, spinach, cherry tomatoes, lemon sauce, topped with grilled shrimp

*Dayboat Scallops

*Dayboat Scallops

$42.00

broiled with garlic herb butter or lemon dill sauce, wild rice

*Seafood Pappardelle

*Seafood Pappardelle

$44.00

pappardelle pasta, sautéed lobster, clams, mussels, shrimp and scallops choice of scampi, fra diavolo or al fresco style

*Fish & Chips

*Fish & Chips

$24.00

beer battered cod, cottage fries

*Fish Fillet Francaise

*Fish Fillet Francaise

$26.00

battered cod fillet, lemon française, over rice

*Asian Sesame Crusted Salmon

*Asian Sesame Crusted Salmon

$34.00

scallion teriyaki glaze, edamame, pickled ginger, wild rice

*Blackened Ahi Tuna

*Blackened Ahi Tuna

$40.00

cajun blackening, salsa verde, wild rice

*Mediterranean Snapper

*Mediterranean Snapper

$38.00

seared snapper, greek ladolemono sauce, sauteed broccoli rabe

*Salmon Choice

$34.00

select a preparation style, sauce, and a side

*Shrimp Scampi

*Shrimp Scampi

$34.00

over linguine

*Extras & Sides

*Basket of Fries

$6.00
*Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

*Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

*Basket of Waffle Fries

$8.00
*Basket of Onion Rings

*Basket of Onion Rings

$10.00
*Sauteed Broccoli

*Sauteed Broccoli

$10.00

*Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

*Vegetable of the Day

$8.00

*Garlic Mashed Potato

$5.00

*Baked Potato

$5.00

*Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

*Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

*Lemon Potatoes

$6.00

*Grilled Baked Potato

$6.00

*Wild Rice

$6.00

*Half Lobster

$20.00

*Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

*Garlic Bread

$3.50

*Side of Bread

$3.50

*Specials

*Ham & Bean Soup

$12.00

cannellini beans, ham & vegetable soup

*Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll

$12.00

served with spicy ketchup

*Edamame

$10.00

served with ponzu sauce

*Shrimp Tempura Maki Roll

$16.00

cucumber, carrot, avocado, drizzled with spicy mayo, teriyaki glaze & sesame seeds

*Pierogies

$14.00

fried onions, bacon, sour cream

*Grouper Béarnaise

$38.00

seared & served with garlic mashed potatoes & sautéed green beans

*Gnocchi Bolognese

$28.00Out of stock

potato gnocchi & beef bolognese topped with ricotta salata cheese

*Chicken Pot Pie

$24.00

roasted chicken, vegetables, topped with flaky pastry

*Chicken Sorrentino

$38.00

layered panko crusted chicken, fried eggplant, pancetta, tomato & melted mozzarella, topped with a balsamic reduction, served with risotto & sautéed broccolini

*Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$13.00

served with french fries and a pickle

*Desserts

*Key Lime Pie

*Key Lime Pie

$9.00

with raspberry coulis

*Cheesecake

*Cheesecake

$9.00
*Scrumptious Brownie

*Scrumptious Brownie

$9.00

ala mode

*Signature Apple Cake

*Signature Apple Cake

$9.00

with hard sauce

*Chocolate Lava Cake

*Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

ala mode

*Peanut Butter Explosion

*Peanut Butter Explosion

$9.00

ala mode

*Toll House Pie

*Toll House Pie

$9.00

ala mode

*Ice Cream

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Charley’s Ocean Bar & Grill is a seaside restaurant & bar that offers quality meals, delicious cocktails and gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean. Our distinguished menu and atmosphere are inspired by a beach-life attitude, offering all patrons a "local summer" experience, all year round! Originally a speakeasy that dated to the 1930 pre-prohibition era, the spot is a part of Jersey Shore history and has always been the local gem of Long Branch’s beach scene. Situated past Pier Village and at the end of the Long Branch’s popular boardwalk, Charley’s stands right by Seven President’s Ocean Park beach. We offer free private parking for our patrons, along with beautiful views of the ocean.

Website

Location

29 Avenel Blvd, Long Branch, NJ 07740

Directions

Gallery
Charley's Ocean Grill image
Charley's Ocean Grill image
Charley's Ocean Grill image

