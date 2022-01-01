Rumson American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Rumson

Yolks On You kitchen image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Yolks On You kitchen

1132 Ocean ave, Sea bright

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Hash Browns$5.79
Belgian Waffle$9.49
Pancakes
More about Yolks On You kitchen
Val's Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL

Val's Tavern

123 E River Rd, Rumson

Avg 4.7 (1138 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Artichoke Francaise$13.00
egg-battered artichoke hearts, lemon, butter, white wine sauce
Beef Tips$16.00
filet mignon bites, blue cheese demi, toast points
Blackened Tuna Bites$16.00
seared cajun spiced ahi tuna, with cucumber wasabi and soy sauce
More about Val's Tavern
Victory Park Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Victory Park Tavern

21 West River Road, Rumson

Avg 4.7 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Tower$18.00
Sushi-grade tuna tartare, avocado, citrus-zest gastrique, waffle chips
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, BBQ sauce, cole slaw, pickles and sea-salt fries
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$8.00
Crispy chicken fingers and fries
More about Victory Park Tavern
Driftwood Tiki Bar image

 

Driftwood Tiki Bar

1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, provolone cheese with a choice of dressing
Sea Bright Lemonade$12.00
Deep Eddy Lemonade Vodka, Club Soda
(Traditional or Strawberry)
Mango Habanero Margarita$14.00
Tanteo Habanero Tequila, Mango, Triple Sec & Lime (Frozen or on the Rocks)
More about Driftwood Tiki Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rumson

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Salmon

Chopped Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Tacos

