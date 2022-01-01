Rumson American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Rumson
More about Yolks On You kitchen
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Yolks On You kitchen
1132 Ocean ave, Sea bright
|Popular items
|Mini Hash Browns
|$5.79
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.49
|Pancakes
More about Val's Tavern
PIZZA • GRILL
Val's Tavern
123 E River Rd, Rumson
|Popular items
|Artichoke Francaise
|$13.00
egg-battered artichoke hearts, lemon, butter, white wine sauce
|Beef Tips
|$16.00
filet mignon bites, blue cheese demi, toast points
|Blackened Tuna Bites
|$16.00
seared cajun spiced ahi tuna, with cucumber wasabi and soy sauce
More about Victory Park Tavern
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Victory Park Tavern
21 West River Road, Rumson
|Popular items
|Tuna Tower
|$18.00
Sushi-grade tuna tartare, avocado, citrus-zest gastrique, waffle chips
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, BBQ sauce, cole slaw, pickles and sea-salt fries
|Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$8.00
Crispy chicken fingers and fries
More about Driftwood Tiki Bar
Driftwood Tiki Bar
1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, provolone cheese with a choice of dressing
|Sea Bright Lemonade
|$12.00
Deep Eddy Lemonade Vodka, Club Soda
(Traditional or Strawberry)
|Mango Habanero Margarita
|$14.00
Tanteo Habanero Tequila, Mango, Triple Sec & Lime (Frozen or on the Rocks)