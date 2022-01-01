Duck Town Tavern
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
2400 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City NJ 08401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits - Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City.
No Reviews
131 STennessee Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant
La Oveja Negra Tex Mex - 1332 Atlantic Ave
No Reviews
1332 Atlantic Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlantic City
CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun
4.8 • 2,784
111 S Albion Pl Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant