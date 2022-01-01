Go
El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine

Puerto Rican food is a Tropical Latin Style of food from the Caribbean. Our recipes are traditional and authentic passed down many generations!

400 Mendocino Ave,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Family Platter Canoa Veg$59.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Puerto Rican seasoned and marinated chicken thigh on toasted French roll with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise.
Vegetariano Entree$12.95
Vegan entree. Your choice of stewed red kidney beans or black beans with Spanish olives served with avocado salad and your choice of white or Spanish rice and Plantains. All entrees are served with and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Pollo al Horno$15.25
Chuletas$14.75
Thin cut pan fried pork chops. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Family Platters (4) Pollo$58.00
Sandwich Cubano$15.50
Slow roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard on a flat pressed French roll. Add Avocado for an Extra Kick. .....then try dunking it in our Pique de Pina Sauce!
Chicharron de Pollo$13.95
Fried chicken seasoned, golden and crispy, thigh or leg with dark meat (depends on availability). All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Canoa con Carne Molida$15.95
A whole sweet plantains stuffed with seasoned ground Angus beef and smothered in melted Monterey Jack cheese. This entree is NOT serve with additional plantains. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Ensaladas de la Casa con Aguacate$12.00
House salad with seasoned avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and sustainably-caught four pieces wild jumbo U-15 prawns sauteed in garlic and olive oil.
Location

400 Mendocino Ave,

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
