El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine
Puerto Rican food is a Tropical Latin Style of food from the Caribbean. Our recipes are traditional and authentic passed down many generations!
400 Mendocino Ave,
Popular Items
Location
400 Mendocino Ave,
Santa Rosa CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Mi Ranchito - Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
KANCHA
Kancha is full service restaurant and champagne bar , serving Californian cuisine with Peruvian and Japanese flavors. The menu is curated and intended to be shared in a “family-style” manner.
Belly Left Coast
Come in and enjoy!
NY Pie
The Best late-night pizzeria in Santa Rosa has been dishing up true New York Style pizza and the best wings in Santa Rosa since 2013!!!! Come in and enjoy!