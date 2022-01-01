Go
Union Hotel Restaurant

At Union Hotel Restaurant, nothing makes us happier than bringing people together through the warmth, comfort, and flavor of homemade Italian cuisine. With years of culinary experience passed down through our family and influences from the dishes of our home country, we provide our guests with a true taste of Italy right here in the beautiful California wine country. Our meals are always freshly prepared with only the best ingredients, and our warm, welcoming staff is here to ensure you feel right at home with us. Join us soon, indulge in fresh, familiar, delicious meals with friends and family, and let us share with you our love of all things food and hospitality.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

280 Mission Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.2 (1458 reviews)

Popular Items

3-Topping Pizza Thursday$20.00
16'' Pizza - 16 Slices
3 Topping Thursday
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Boneless, skinless chicken breast breaded and baked with Italian seasonings, cheese and marinara sauce served over Fettuccini Alfredo.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Meatballs (4)$6.00
Homemade meatballs prepared fresh to order with beef, Parmesan cheese, garlic, milk, egg, breadcrumb, and spice.
Breadsticks (3)$3.00
Hot and fresh homemade breadsticks.
Ravioli$18.00
Our famous homemade ravioli filled with beef, pork, onions, Swiss chard, Parmesan cheese and sourdough bread crumbs in our rich bolognese sauce.
Indv Cheese Pizza$9.00
Mozzarella and Provolone. 8 slices.
Garlic Bread 1/4$6.00
1/4 Loaf of fresh Sourdough bread with butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese, paprika, and parsley.
CYO Pasta
Create Your Own Pasta Dish
Garden Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch, Bleu cheese, or thousand island.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

280 Mission Blvd.

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
