El Fenix

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

3102 Interstate 30

Greenville, TX 75402

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Texas-Style Nachos$7.29
Tostada Chips, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole & sour cream, topped with your choice of protein. Excludes the Bean & Cheese Nachos.
El Jefe$15.99
3 enchiladas (cheese with chile con queso, chicken with sour cream sauce, beef with chili con carne sauce), one beef tamale with ranchera sauce, one crispy beef taco, rice & refried beans.
Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate$9.79
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Chimichanga$10.79
A deep-fried flour tortilla, filled with Picadillo beef or seasoned chicken, covered with creamy tomatillo sauce or chile con queso, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & rice.
Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Small$5.99
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro & spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese & chunks of avocado.
Flautas$10.99
Three lightly fried corn tortillas, rolled with seasoned chicken or beef, served with fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo, special flauta sauce & beans
Appetizer Combo$9.49
Fresh made guacamole & chile con queso.
Three Steak Street Tacos$11.99
Charbroiled steak served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions & spicy Molcajete sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large$8.99
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.
Veggie & Avocado Enchilada Plate$8.99
Sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, red onions & fresh avocado with cheddar cheese & topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

3102 Interstate 30, Greenville TX 75402

Directions

