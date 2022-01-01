El Fenix
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
3450 S. Central Expwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
3450 S. Central Expwy, McKinney TX 75070
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Scotty P's
Scotty P’s is a family owned and operated restaurant that serves remarkable food prepared with excessive care using only the freshest ingredients.
Super Shack - McKinney
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0025
Nothing Bundt Cakes
The Stix
Come in and enjoy!