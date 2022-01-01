Go
El Nica Latin

288 main st

Popular Items

Nica Taquitos$13.00
Three Chicken tacos, deep fried, homemade tomato sauce, nica cream, purple cabbage slaw with chipotle mayo, pico de gallo
Ropa Vieja$16.00
Shredded Flank Steak, white rice and beans.
Rice$3.00
white rice
Pincho/Skewers$6.00
1 per order, choice of steak or chicken, onions, peppers, tomato, mix red and green salsa
Carne Asada$18.00
fried rice and beans, Flank Steak, Fried Cheese, Nica slaw,
Churros$6.00
3 per orders
Quesillos$6.00
2 per order, Homemade Tortillas, cheese melted, nica cream, pickle red onions
Tostones Rellenos$12.00
2 per order, Green Plantain smashed, choice of Steak, Pork, Chicken, avocado, chimichuri, cheese, Nica slaw
Purple Cabbage Slaw$2.50
purple cabbage, chipotle mayo, pico
Arroz con Pollo$15.00
Rice and chicken chopped olives, red peppers, fried sweet plantains, nica slaw
Location

Beacon NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
