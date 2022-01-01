Element
Element - Steak, Seafood, Pasta & The Lounge at Element in the heart of downtown Sarasota!
1413 Main St.
Popular Items
Location
1413 Main St.
Sarasota FL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tsunami Sarasota
Come in and enjoy!
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
Voted Sarasota’s Best Seafood Restaurant 6 years in a row!
Pastry Art Cafe
World famous Cafe,Coffee, & Bakery- Main Street Sarasota.
Pizza N Brew - Sarasota
Pizza by the slice, Drinks by the gallon!
Come in and enjoy!