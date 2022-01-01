Go
Sebastians

Come in and enjoy.

200 Minuteman Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
Sparkling Water$1.00
Grill Special$6.00
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Bagel Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Soup - Cup$1.35
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Sprite$1.00
French Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
Location

200 Minuteman Road

Andover MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

