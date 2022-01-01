Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe Andiamo Andover

review star

No reviews yet

159 River Road

Andover, MA 01810

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiano
Caesar Salad
Signature Bolognese

NA Bev

Apple Juice

$3.50

Aqua Pana

$6.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Decafe Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Flavored Ice Tea

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Mocktini

$5.00

OJ

$3.50

Peligrino

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Antipasti

Polpettoni

Polpettoni

$16.00

House Made Meatballs, (Veal, Pork, Beef), Caramelized Tomato Ragu.

Semolina Fried Calamari

$16.00

Cherry Pepper “Tartar”, Balsamic Glaze, Crispy Basil

Antipasti Tasting

Antipasti Tasting

$18.00

Artisan cured meats and Parmigiano-Reggiano with Almond Truffle Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Tuscan Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Fontina Stuffed Cherry Pepper.

Arancini

$14.00

Short Rib, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano Fonduta.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Cauliflower Milanese

$15.00

Sweet Sticky Pork Belly

$14.00

Tomato, Basil, Aged Balsamic

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Focaccia Croutons, Sicilian White Anchovy, Shaved Parmigiano

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00

Slow Roasted Crimson Beets, Baby Arugula, Candied Pecans, Shaved Parmigiano, Caramelized Pears, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Italian Wedge

$14.00

Burrata & Heirloom Tomato

$16.00

Mista

$13.00

Pizze

MARGHERITA Pizza

$15.00

House Made Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

SALSICCA Pizza

$17.00

House Made Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onion, House Made Mozzarella, + Parmesan Cream

POLPETTO Pizza

$16.00

Wood Roasted Meatball, Tomato Sauce, + House Made Fresh Mozzarella

FICCHI Pizza

FICCHI Pizza

$17.00

Balsamic Fig Jam, Prosciutto di Parma, In-House Made Burrata Curd

Chicken Broc Pizza

Chicken Broc Pizza

$17.00

Parmesan Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken & Grilled Broccolini

Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

Portobello, Shitake, Cremini Roasted Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Truffled Arugula

Contorni

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Sd Spag & Pomo

$5.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Side Of Pomodoro Sauce

$2.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Saffron Risotto

$5.00

Full Primi

Signature Bolognese

Signature Bolognese

$22.00

Rich Sauce of Beef, Pork, and Veal, Shaved Parmigiano

Squash Ravioli

$21.00

Roasted Squash, Sage Cream, In-House Made Burrata, Balsamic Caviar

Spaghetti Al Pomodoro

$16.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Basil, Shaved Parmigiano

Spaghetti + 3 Meatballs

$24.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Basil, Shaved Parmigiana, + 3 Meatballs

Duck Carbonara

$21.00

Half Primi

Bolognese, Half

Bolognese, Half

$18.00

Signature Dish from Emilia Romagna Thin House Made Noodles, Rich Sauce of Beef, Pork, and Veal, Shaved Parmigiano

Squash Ravioli, Half

$16.00

Roasted Squash, Sage Cream, House Made Burrata Curd, + Balsamic Caviar

Half Duck Carbonara

$16.00

Secondi

Salmon

Salmon

$26.00

Roasted Sweet Potato Hash, Grilled Asparagus

"The Burger"

"The Burger"

$18.00

Chuck/Short Rib Blend, Roasted Hazelnut Butter, Crispy Pork Belly, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Hand-Cut Truffle Fries

Swordfish & Shrimp

$32.00

Grilled Asparagus, Grilled Shitake Mushrooms, Corn Mousseline, Arugula Pesto

Short Rib

$32.00

Chicken Picatta

$25.00

Pan Cooked Chicken Breast, With Capers, in a Lemon Wine Butter Sauce

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Pan Cooked Chicken Breast, Sauteed Mushrooms, Prosciutto in Marsala Wine Sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca

$25.00

Pan Cooked Chicken, Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina, White Wine Sage Butter Sauce

Chicken Parmigiano

$25.00

Hand Breaded and Lightly Fried Chicken, Topped with In house made Mozzarella Cheese and Pomodoro Sauce

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Crispy Cutlet, Arugula, Tomato, Charred Lemon, Shaved Parmigiano

Chicken Bolognese

$31.00

Veal Chop

$34.00

Hand Breaded and Fried Veal Chop with Fresh Spaghetti served one of four ways

10 OZ HANGER STEAK

$34.00

USDA choice hanger steak, famous for flavor and tenderness, it resembles a flank steak in appearance

10 OZ FILET

$54.00

USDA choice center cut tenderloin fillet, cuts like butter and melts in your mouth

16 OZ RIB-EYE

$52.00

USDA Prime boneless ribeye steak aged for tenderness and flavor.

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$10.00

1 Cookie

$3.00

1 Scoop Gelato

$3.00

2 Scoops Gelato

$6.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lemon Spuma

$10.00

Chocolate Espresso Mousse

$10.00

Poached Pear

$10.00

Bambini

K-Rig & Pomo

$12.00

K-Rig & Butter

$12.00

K-Pizza

$12.00

K-Chicken Parm

$12.00

K- Spag Bolo

$12.00

K- Spag Pomo

$12.00

K- Spag Butter

$12.00

K- Rig Bolo

$12.00

Vodka

Titos

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Vanilla Vodka

$11.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Kettle 1

$12.00

Absolut Pear

$11.00

House Cucumber

$11.00

Skyy Blood Orange

$10.00

Three Olives Cherry

$12.00Out of stock

Kettle Citron

$12.00

Stoli Blue

$11.00

Stoli Raz

$11.00

Blueberry Vodka

$11.00

Clementina Vodka

$12.00

Strawberry Vodka

$11.00

Stoli Elit

$19.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanquery

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Blue Chair Bay

$12.00

Blue Chair Coconut

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$15.00

Infused Tequila

$11.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

CC

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Whistlepig PiggyBack 6 Year

$15.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Tullemore Dew

$12.00

Screwball Peanutbutter

$13.00

Putnam Rye

$13.00

Scotch

Glenlivit 12

$14.00

Glenlivit 15

$15.00

Glenfidich 14

$14.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Macallan 15

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$43.00

Oban 14

$17.00

Balvenie 14

$21.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Balvenie 12

$17.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Aranocione

$12.00

Bacio

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Brandy

$10.00

Cafe Italiano

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Chamboard

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Couvoisier

$11.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Galiano

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grahms 10 Year

$14.00

GrahmsTawny 20

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Grappa

$10.00

House Lemoncello

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Keoke

$12.00

Lemoncello Flight

$14.00

Lilet

$10.00

Montenegro Amaro

$11.00

Pama

$10.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Sambuca

$10.00

G-Bubble/Rose

GL Lunetta

$11.00

GL Rose, Bertani, Veneto

$12.00+

GL Rose, Arrumaco, Garnacha

$10.00+

1- Lunetta

$40.00

2- Rose, Bertani, Veneto

$46.00

3- Rose, Arrumaco, Garnacha

$38.00

G- Whites

GL PG, Duck Pond

$12.00+

GL Sav B, Love Block

$14.00+

GL Soave

$11.00+

GL Vermentino

$12.00+

GL Diora chardonnay

$12.00+

GL Chard, Harken

$10.00+

4- PG, Duck Pond

$46.00

5- Sav Blanc- Loveblock

$54.00

6- Soave

$40.00

7- Vermentino

$46.00

8- Diora Chardonnay

$46.00

9 - Chard, Harken

$54.00

G-Red

GL PN Diora

$12.00+

GL PN Pavette

$10.00+Out of stock

GL Barbera Fontafredda

$10.00+

GL Montepulciano, Umani Ronchi

$11.00+

GL Montepulciano, Zaccagnini

$12.00+

GL Super Tuscan, II Borro

$14.00+

GL Valpolicella

$13.00+

GL Amarone

$18.00+

GL Conundrum

$12.00+

GL Cab Daou

$15.00+

GL Chianti

$16.00+

GL IGT Toscana

$10.00+

10- PN Diora

$46.00

11- Barbera, Fontafredda

$54.00

12- Montepulciano, Umani Ronchi

$40.00

13- Montepulciano, Zaccagnini

$52.00

14- Super Tuscan, II Borro

$52.00

15- Valpolicella

$48.00

16- Conundrum, Caymus

$46.00

17- Cab Sav Daou

$58.00

18- Amarone

$70.00

Bottle- Chianti, Monsanto

$62.00

Bottle- IGT Toscana, Cecchi

$38.00

Sparkling/Rose

19- Santa Margherita Prosecco

$50.00

20- Rose, La Jolie Fleur

$40.00

21- Franciacorta, Ca Del Bosco

$75.00

22- Veuve, Yellow Label

$125.00

23- Cristal

$285.00

Bottle- Lambrusco

$38.00

Vueve Rose

$135.00

Italian Reds

45- Barbera, Pio Ceasar

$55.00

46- Passimento "Romeo & Juliet"

$45.00

47- Montepulciano, D'abruzzo, Masciarelli

$55.00Out of stock

48- Sangiovese, Tolani Al Passo

$58.00

49- Red Blend, II Borro

$42.00

50- Super Tuscan, Gaja Ca Marcanda

$95.00

51- Super Tuscan, Ruffino Modus

$60.00

52- Barolo, Renato Ratti

$95.00

Italian Whites

24- Arnesi, Paitin

$42.00

25- Chard, Marco Felluga

$40.00

26- Chardonnay, Rivera

$45.00

27- PG, Santa Margherita

$50.00

28- Greco Di Tufo

$55.00

29- Etna Bianco, Tornatore

$48.00

Bottle- PG ,Jermann

$55.00

Bottle- Soave, Inama

$50.00

Bottle- Vermention, Poggio

$46.00

Reds

36- PN, Kenwood

$48.00

37- PN, Sokol Blosser

$66.00

38- Merlot, Freemark Abby

$54.00

39- Malbec, Piatelli

$55.00

40- Red Blend, Ridge 3 Valleys

$55.00

41- Cab, Joseph Carr

$60.00

42- Cab, Faust

$95.00

43- Camyus Cabernet

$150.00

44- Cab Sav, Daou, Soul Of Lion

$165.00

Bottle- Cab, Heitz

$120.00

Bottle- Cab, Crossbarn

$85.00

Bottle- Cab, Jordan

$105.00

Bottle- PN, Adelsheim

$62.00

Bottle PN, Flowers

$90.00

Bottle- Syrah, Micheal David "6th Sense"

$42.00

Bottle- Montepulciano Villamedoro Adrano

$55.00

Whites

31- Chardonnay, Charles Krug

$45.00

32- Chardonnay, Ramey

$80.00

33- Sav Blanc, St Claire

$56.00

34- Sav Blanc, Illumination

$78.00

35- Riesling, Dr K Frank

$40.00

Bottle- Chard, Jordan

$70.00

Bottle Chard, Cakebread

$75.00

Bottle- PG, Sokol Blosser

$52.00

Bottles + Cans

Bud Light

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

NBPT

$7.00

River Walk

$7.00

Notch

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Hoot Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Strongbow

$6.00

True North

$12.00

Budwieser

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Sam Boston

$6.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Gluten Free Antipasti

Parmigiano Crema, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onion and Crispy Pancetta

GF Antipasti Tasting

$18.00

Prosciutto Di Parma, Reggiano Parmigiano, Hand Stretched Mozzarella, Tuscan Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Fontina Stuffed Cherry Pepper, Toasted Almond Truffle Honey

GF Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

GF Eggplant Stack

$15.00

GF Cauliflower Milanese

$15.00

GF Bread

$5.00

Gluten Free Salads

GF Caesar

$12.00

GF Beet

$14.00

GF Italian Wedge

$14.00

GF Heirloom Burrata & Herloom Tomato

$16.00

GF Mista

$13.00

Gluten Free Pizze

GF Margherita

$16.00

GF Ficchi

$18.00

GF Chicken & Broccolini

$18.00

GF Salsicca

$18.00

GF Wild Mushroom

$18.00

Gluten Free Secondi

GF Burger

$18.00

GF Salmon

$26.00

GF Swordfish & Shrimp

$32.00

GF Hanger

$34.00

GF Filet

$54.00

GF Rib-Eye

$52.00

Gluten Free Contorni

GF Penne & Pomo

$5.00

GF Saffron Risotto

$5.00

GF Sweet Potato Hash

$5.00

GF Broccolini

$5.00

GF Asparagus

$5.00

Gluten Free Full Primi

GF Bolognese Full

$22.00

GF Penne POMO

$16.00

GF Duck Carbonara

$21.00

Gluten Free Half Primi

GF Half Bolognese

$18.00

GF Half Duck Carbonara

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

159 River Road, Andover, MA 01810

Directions

Gallery
Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe image
Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe image
Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant - 940 Riverside Drive
orange starNo Reviews
940 Riverside Drive Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurantnext
Coyle's Roadhouse Tavern - 1480 Broadway Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1480 Broadway Rd Dracut, MA 01826
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services @ Schneider Electric
orange starNo Reviews
800 Federal Street Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
LJ's Cafe - 88 Lowell St
orange star5.0 • 3
88 Lowell Street Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurantnext
Heav'nly Donuts - Dracut Rt. 110 - 592 Merrimack Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
592 Merrimack Avenue Dracut, MA 01826
View restaurantnext
Frobie's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
101 Broadway Rd. Dracut, MA 01826
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Andover

Thai Sweet Basil
orange star4.5 • 1,219
209 N Main st Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
34 Park
orange star4.1 • 809
34 Park St Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
LaRosa's Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 366
7 BARNARD ST Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
BuenoMalo
orange star4.7 • 294
93 Main Street Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Gati Thai Bistro
orange star4.6 • 105
12 POST OFFICE AVE Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Revitalive - Andover
orange star4.4 • 77
93 Main St Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Andover
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Methuen
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
North Reading
review star
No reviews yet
Middleton
review star
No reviews yet
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston