Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

34 Park

809 Reviews

$$

34 Park St

Andover, MA 01810

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

19" Simple Cheese
Caesar
Pappardelle Bolognese

Take Away Packages

Arancini, Pizza and Beer

$47.00

Five pieces of Arancini, choice of any Large Pizza and choice of Beer.

Arancini, Salad, Pizza and Beer

$49.00

Five pieces of Arancini, choice of Salad, Choice of any Large Pizza and choice of Beer.

Cocktails

Apple Cider, Caramel Vodka, Butterscotch Schnapps
Barrel Aged Manhattan

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$17.00Out of stock

Mad River Revolution Rye and Carpano Antica Vermouth

Blood Orange Cosmo

Blood Orange Cosmo

$13.00

New Amsterdam Vodka, Triple Sec, Blood Orange Puree

Citrus and Bouquet

$15.00
Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Mad River Vanilla Rum, Godiva Chocolate, Baileys Original Irish Cream, Kahlua, Espresso Shot

How Do You Margarita

How Do You Margarita

$13.00

Your choice of Blanco or Ghost Tequila (spicy). Available Plain, Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry or Mango

Park Street Stable

Park Street Stable

$16.00

Grey Goose, Cointreau, Cranberry Juice, White Cranberry Juice and Lime Juice

Red Sangria

$14.00

Red Wine, New Amsterdam Red Berry Vodka, Triple Sec, Citrus Flavors, Splash Soda Water

White Sangria

$14.00

White Wine, Grape Vodka, Triple Sec, White Grape Juice, Splash Soda Water

Beer

Allagash White

$9.00

Belgian Style Wheat Beer

True North Northern Haze

$10.00Out of stock

Hazy New England IPA

Smuttynose Mysterious Haze

$10.00Out of stock

Hazy New England IPA

Night Shift The 87

$10.00

Double New England IPA

Downeast Cider

$7.00

Seasonal Cider

Coors Lite

$6.00

Peroni

$8.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

RED WINES

Take Away Wines require a food item to be purchased

Louis Martini Cabsauv

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Alfredo

$9.00

6" Cheese Pizza

$9.00

6" Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kids Ravioli

$9.00

Desserts

Mile High Chocolate Cake

Mile High Chocolate Cake

$18.00
Mile High Carrot Cake

Mile High Carrot Cake

$18.00
Flourless Torte

Flourless Torte

$9.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$14.00
Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$12.00

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Sauces

Marinara

$6.99

Dipping Oil

$7.99

Starters

Arancini

$15.00

crispy risotto balls, basil, mozzarella, pomodoro sauce

Park St. Fried Shrimp

Park St. Fried Shrimp

$19.00

mango, green onions, sweet chili sauce

Calamari

$18.00

pickled banana peppers, pesto tartar

Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$18.00

Jamaican ranch, sweet agave

Italian Fried Chicken Tenders

$17.00

herb butter or buffalo

Tots

$13.00

parmesan herb butter, roasted garlic mayo

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$14.00

whipped butter, oregano, mozzarella, pomodoro sauce

Hummus and Harissa

$15.00

feta, olives, tiny pitas

Big Meatball

$20.00

parmesan, whipped ricotta, basil, pomodoro sauce, grilled bread

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

layered with parmesan, basil, mozzarella, pomodoro sauce

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

ditalini pasta, bacon, peas, herb crumbs

Antipasto

$20.00

parma prosciutto, mortadella, sopressata, pickles, olives, fig and grain mustard, grilled bread.

Salads

Half Caesar

$10.00

hearts of romaine, creamy dressing, parmesan, garlic croutons

Caesar

$15.00

hearts of romaine, creamy dressing, parmesan, garlic croutons

Half Simple Greens

$10.00

mixed baby lettuce, vegetables, signature vinaigrette

Simple Greens

$15.00

mixed baby lettuce, vegetables, signature vinaigrette

Arugula and Gorgonzola

$15.00

green, apples, signature vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

chopped greens, mixed vegetables, asparagus, gorgonzola, Sal's signature dressing

Greek Fattoush

Greek Fattoush

$15.00

chopped greens, feta, crispy pita, pickled banana peppers, olives, sumac dressing

Caprese

$16.00

beefsteak tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, coarse salt, olive oil, cracked pepper

Soups

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$15.00

braised sweet vidalia, dry wine, croutons, torched gruyere, parmesan

Cup Noodle Soup

Cup Noodle Soup

$9.00

slow cooked chicken, miso bone broth, ramen, spinach, parmesan, scallions

Bowl Noodle Soup

Bowl Noodle Soup

$13.00

slow cooked chicken, miso bone broth, ramen, spinach, parmesan, scallions

Pasta

Linguine and Meatball

$26.00

shaved parmesan, whipped ricotta, pomodoro sauce, grilled bread

Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

served with your choice of alfredo, aglio e olio, pomodoro sauce

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$27.00

figs, gorgonzola, cream

Gnocchi Sausage

$30.00

pan roasted sweet Italian, shaved onions, goat cheese, garlic, pomodoro sauce

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$30.00

penne, roasted garlic, parmesan, mascarpone cream

Pappardelle Bolognese

$30.00

beef, pork sausage, dry wine, cream, parmesan, pomodoro sauce

House Specials

Big Sal Burger

$20.00

brisket, chuck and short rib blend, potato roll, Vermont cheddar, shaved lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with house fries

Slow Cooked Beef Short Rib

$32.00

horseradish, crispy sweet onions, roasted baby potatoes.

Steak Frites

$33.00

marinated tips, house punched fries

Chicken Parmesan

$30.00

breaded chicken cutlet, garlic, melted mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, over pasta

Chicken Marsala

$30.00

chicken breast, pancetta, mushrooms, garlic, sweet wine, over pasta

Pan Roasted Norwegian Salmon

Pan Roasted Norwegian Salmon

$32.00

citrus salmon, arugula salad, baby roasted potatoes

Colossal Shrimp

$43.00

scampi, garlic lemon butter, lemon, dry wine

Eggplant Parmesan with Pasta

$23.00

Chef Select Meats

16oz Bone-In Veal Ribeye

16oz Bone-In Veal Ribeye

$56.00

sides sold separately

10oz Buckhead Filet Mignon

10oz Buckhead Filet Mignon

$66.00

pan roasted, coarse salt, olive oil, cipollini, sides sold separately

Sides

Bowl of Penne or Linguini

Bowl of Penne or Linguini

$12.00

alfredo, aglio e olio, or pomodoro sauce

Baby Potatoes

$11.00

Grilled Asparagus

$14.00

Broccoli Aglio E Olio

$11.00

House Punched Fries

$7.00+

Mac and Cheese

$16.00

ditalini pasta, bacon, peas, herb crumbs

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, pomodoro sauce

Bruschetta Flatbread

Bruschetta Flatbread

$17.00

tomato, basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction

Sweet Chili Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

slow cooked tenderloins, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, chili sauce

Pizza

12" Meat Lovers

$18.00

Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, chopped meatball, bacon, sauce, mozzarella

12" Eggplant Parm

$16.00

Breaded cutlet, ricotta, sauce, mozzarella

12" Sweet Chili Chicken

$16.00

Confit tenderloins, mozzarella, basil, parmesan

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Frank’s Red Hot, bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano

12" Mushroom Florentine

$17.00

Spinach, roasted sweet onions, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella

12" Spinach Tomato & Feta

$17.00

Olive oil, sliced beef steaks, mozzarella, parmesan

12" Margherita

$16.00

Pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil, served well done

12" Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Confit tenderloins, ricotta, mozzarella, oregano, parmesan

12" Sausage & Ricotta

$17.00

Sweet Italian, pomodoro, mozzarella, banana peppers, chili flakes

12" Prosciutto

$18.00

Pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil, finished with parma ham, arugula, shaved parmesan

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Confit tenderloins, smokey sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano

12" Simple Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Or Build Your Own!

12" Quattro Formaggio

$16.00

19" Meat Lovers

$24.00

Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, chopped meatball, bacon, sauce, mozzarella

19" Eggplant Parm

$20.00

Breaded cutlet, ricotta, sauce, mozzarella

19" Sweet Chili Chicken

$23.00

Confit tenderloins, mozzarella, basil, parmesan

19" Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Frank’s Red Hot, bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano

19" Mushroom Florentine

$23.00

Spinach, roasted sweet onions, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella

19" Spinach Tomato & Feta

$23.00

Olive oil, sliced beef steaks, mozzarella, parmesan

19" Margherita

$20.00

Pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil, served well done

19" Chicken Pesto

$23.00

Confit tenderloins, ricotta, mozzarella, oregano, parmesan

19" Sausage & Ricotta

$23.00

Sweet Italian, pomodoro, mozzarella, banana peppers, chili flakes

19" Prosciutto

$27.00

Pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil, finished with parma ham, arugula, shaved parmesan

19". BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Confit tenderloins, smoky sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano

19" Simple Cheese

$18.00

Or Build Your Own!

19" Quattro Fromaggio

$20.00

GF Simple Cheese or Build Your own

$12.00

Red sauce, mozzarella

GF Quattro Pizza

$13.00

White pizza with fresh ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola and parmesan

Take Away Sauces

Marinara

$6.99

Dipping Oil

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

34 Park is a modern, fresh take on your favorite Italian dishes. We welcome you to experience our abundant portions and authentic entrees made from locally sourced ingredients. You’ll be delighted with our extensive beer, wine and craft cocktail menu, as well as our contemporary, luxe atmosphere.

Website

Location

34 Park St, Andover, MA 01810

Directions

Gallery
34 Park image
34 Park image
34 Park image

Similar restaurants in your area

LaRosa's Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 366
7 BARNARD ST Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe - Andiamo Andover
orange starNo Reviews
159 River Road Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Innovation (281)
orange starNo Reviews
836 North Street Tewksbury, MA 01876
View restaurantnext
Spaziano's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
64 Washington St. Haverhill, MA 01832
View restaurantnext
Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,876
430 BOSTON RD Billerica, MA 01821
View restaurantnext
The Colosseum Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,146
264 North Broadway Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Andover

Thai Sweet Basil
orange star4.5 • 1,219
209 N Main st Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
LaRosa's Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 366
7 BARNARD ST Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
BuenoMalo
orange star4.7 • 294
93 Main Street Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Gati Thai Bistro
orange star4.6 • 105
12 POST OFFICE AVE Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Revitalive - Andover
orange star4.4 • 77
93 Main St Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Andover
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Methuen
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
North Reading
review star
No reviews yet
Middleton
review star
No reviews yet
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston