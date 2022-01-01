Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Sandwiches

LaRosa's Restaurant

366 Reviews

$$

7 BARNARD ST

Andover, MA 01810

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gorgonzola Salad
Greek Salad
Caesar Salad

Specials

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Char Grilled Steak, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Crema, Queso Fresco, Cilantro - Lime Rice, Black Beans.

Contessa Sandwich

$14.00

Soup

Chicken Enchilada Soup

$8.00

Cream Based Soup, Grilled Chicken, Black Bean, Corn, Red Bell Pepper, Chipotle Seasoning. 16 Oz. Cup

Prepared Foods

Arancini

$12.00

Baked & Breaded Rice Ball. Stuffed With Ground Beef, Sauce, Peas, Provolone Cheese.

Calzones by the Slice

$6.50+

Hand Rolled & Prepared Fresh Daily

Pizza By The Slice

$7.50+

Sicilian Style Pizza. Made With Fresh Ingredients & Prepared Daily.

Stuffed Peppers

$10.00Out of stock

A LaRosa's Staple! Ground Beef, Mushroom, Parmesan Cheese, Jasmine Rice, Breadcrumb.

Side Salads

$7.50+

Prepared Fresh Daily

Prepared Meatball Parmigiano

$24.00

In house pork and beef meatballs, in our signature pomodoro sauce topped with parmesan cheese. Just like your nonas! Signature Dishes Prepared Ready to Go! All You Need to Do is Heat & Serve! Serves 2-3

Prepared Chicken Parmigiano

$20.00Out of stock

Baked and breaded chicken cutlet, signature pomodoro sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan. Signature Dishes Prepared Ready to Go! All You Need to Do is Heat & Serve! Serves 2-3

Eggplant Parm Prepared Meal

$20.00

Baked & Breaded Eggplant Cutlet, Signature Pomodoro Sauce Topped With Mozzarella, Provolone, & Parmesan. Signature Dishes Prepared Ready to Go! All You Need to Do is Heat & Serve! Serves 2-3

Prepared Vodka Sauce

$10.00

One Of Our Signature Sauces To Go! Tomato Cream Sauce, Vodka, Basil. 12 0z. Container. Serves 4

Prepared Pomodoro Sauce

$8.00

LaRosa's Classic Signature Tomato sauce. Prepared Cold To Go. Serves 4.

Prepared Bolognese Sauce

$18.00

Make Your Own Bolognese At home! Lamb & Short Rib Sauce, Mascarpone, Parmesan Cheese. Prepared Cold. Serves 4.

Lemon Basil

$10.00

Available In A 16 oz Pint Or 32 oz quart. Lemon Basil Dressing Is Sweet & Citrusy. Lemon, Dijon, Red Wine Vinegar, Fresh Basil, & Honey Is Perfect Match for Any Salad Accompaniment or Even A Marinade For Roasted Meats & Vegetables.

Balsamic

$10.00

Available In A 12 oz Container. Balsamic Dressing Is Earthy & Sweet. Balsamic Vinegar, Dijon, Olive Oil, Herbs & Garlic Give A Signature Taste To Any Salad.

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Red onion, candied walnuts, goat cheese, and dried cranberries over a bed of baby arugula. Side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, over a bed of romaine lettuce. Side caesar dressing

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$14.00

Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, sliced apples, applewood smoked bacon, dried figs. Side homemade lemon basil vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

$15.00

Bell peppers, feta cheese, sliced red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, olives, sprinkled with italian seasoning over a bed of romaine lettuce. Greek dressing on the side.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Heirloom tomato agrodolce, burrata cheese, mixed greens. Pro Tip - add prosciutto

Sandwiches

Angry Sicilian

Angry Sicilian

$15.00

Mortadella, capicolla, salami, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, hot cherry peppers, balsamic, EVOO, on toasted scali.

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, EVOO, on a braided roll not toasted.

Drunken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet, Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan Cheese, Brioche Bun.

Il Panino

Il Panino

$15.00

Prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, EVOO, on a braided roll not toasted.

Italiano

$13.00

Mortadella, capicolla, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, hot cherry peppers, EVOO, on a braided roll.

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Blackened salmon, applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, beefsteak tomato, srirachi aioli, brioche bun.

Salsalitto Turkey

Salsalitto Turkey

$14.00

Spiced turkey, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese , lemon basil vinaigrette, on a braided roll not toasted.

Steak Tip Sandwich

Steak Tip Sandwich

$17.00

Chargrilled steak tips, arugula, white cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, on a braided roll not toasted.

The Godfather

The Godfather

$16.00

Prosciutto di parma, chicken cutlet (breaded chicken), pesto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sliced tomato, EVOO, braided roll not toasted.

Tuscan Tuna Sandwich

Tuscan Tuna Sandwich

$12.00

White albacore tuna salad tossed with capers, sundried tomato, artichoke hearts. Topped with arugula, tomato, & red onion. Brioche.

Parmigiano Sandwich

$10.00

Choice of Meatball, Chicken, Or Eggplant Parmigiano. Topped With Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce.

Pasta

Pasta LaRosa

Pasta LaRosa

$15.00

creamy vodka tomato sauce, rigatoni pasta, parmesan.

Rigatoni Bianco

Rigatoni Bianco

$22.00

"white bolognese" ground pork , veal, & beef, mushrooms, cream, parmesan.

Pasta Parmigiano

$13.00

Choice of Meatball, Chicken, Or Eggplant Parmigiano. Topped With Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce.

Kids Items

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Sauce of your choice, served with rigatoni.

Meatball

Meatball

$3.00

Add As Many As You Like! Our Homemade Pork & Beef Meatballs In Our Signature Tomato Sauce Topped With Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$5.00

Protein Additions

Blackened Salmon

$11.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Cajun Dry Rub, Grilled

Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Lemon Dijon Marinade, Salt, Pepper, Grilled

Meatball

Meatball

$3.00

Add As Many As You Like! Our Homemade Pork & Beef Meatballs In Our Signature Tomato Sauce Topped With Parmesan Cheese.

Prosciutto

$6.00

Steak Tip

$12.50

Korean BBQ Marinade 4 Oz.

Tuscan Tuna Salad

$5.50

Our In House Tuna Salad, Sundried Tomato, Celery, Capers, Parsley. Topped With Tomato, Red Onion, Arugula, Artichoke Hearts, Brioche. Served in 8 oz. Container.

Cheesecakes

Funfetti Cheesecake

$10.00

New York Style Base, Rainbow Sprinkles, Graham Cracker Crust

Limoncello Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

Classic Tiramisu

$10.00

Classic Preparation. Coffee Liquor Dipped, Mascarpone Whip, Coaco

Pumpkin Spice Tiramisu

$10.00

Limoncello Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Curd, Mascarpone Whip, White Chocolate Curls

Pastries

Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

$4.00Out of stock

Classic riccota filling with chocolate dipped shell.

Cannoli

$3.00

Classic cannoli shell with ricotta filling.

ESPRESSO + COFFEE

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50

Provided By Atomic Roastery On Draft

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso Shot

$3.00+

Americano

$5.00+

ICED TEA

Tropical Green

$3.50Out of stock

Berry Hibiscus

$3.50

Peach Ginger

$3.25

SIGNATURE BLENDS

Apple Crisp Latte

$5.50

Espresso, Apple Butter, Caramel, Cinnamon, Milk

Biscotti Latte

$5.50

Espresso, Toasted Almond Syrup, Hazelnut Syrup, Milk

Caramelita

$5.50

Espresso, Caramel, Vanilla Syrup, Milk

La Mamma

$6.25

Cold Brew, Espresso, Vanilla, Almond Milk, & Cinnamon. Shaken Over Ice

Nutella Au Lait

$5.50

Espresso, Hazelnut Syrup, Mocha Fudge, Milk

Pumpkin Spice

$6.00

Espresso, Pumpkin Pie Syrup, Caramel, Cinnamon, Milk

House Cocktails

Espresso Martini To-Go

$16.00

House Brewed Espress, Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Irish Cream. Shake with Ice. Serves 2

Paper Plane To-Go

$16.00

Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonnino, Lemon. Shake with Ice. Serves 2

Sangria To-Go

$38.00+

A Blend of Our House Wines, Brandy, & Fruits. Comes in Several Blends. Serve Over Ice. Serves 4-6

Limoncello Margarita

$16.00+

Tequila Blanco, Limoncello. Orange Liqueur, Lime, Agave, Shake Over Ice. Serves 2

This Thing Of Ours

$28.00

Ginger Whiskey, Coca Cola Reduction, Cherry Bitters, Fernet Branca

Oaxacan Negroni

$28.00

Chile Infused Tequila, Mezcal, Brown Sugar, Campari, Vermouth. Pour Over Ice. Serves 2

Sunset Boulevard

$28.00

Knobb Creek Bourbon, Orange Zested Campari, Blonde Roasted Sweet Vermouth. Pour OverIce. Serves 2

Canned Wine

The Sommelier Jordan Salcito Was an Early Player on the Canned Cocktail Scene When She Introduced Her First Ramona, a Sparkling Grapefruit Wine Spritz, Back in 2016. Now We Offer All Three Varieties. Low ABV, High Quality Spritzes

Ramona Spritz - Grapefruit

$8.00

Ramona Spritz - Lemon

$8.00

Ramona Spritz - Amarino

$8.00

Wines

Livon Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Grassy, Fresh Citrus Notes. Friuli, It

Studio by Miraval Rose

$26.00

Light Bodies, Notes of Florals, Violets, & Fresh Strawberry. Provence, FR

Ceretto Arneis Blange

$24.00

Ceretto Blangé is an excellent example of the expression of the native Arneis grape. It is a pleasant medium-bodied white, fresh and fragrant. The appearance has a bright straw yellow color. The nose is mineral and intensely fruity, with clear hints of ripe pear and green apple.

Preludio Chardonnay

$26.00

Refreshing Italian Chardonnay in pale yellow colour with nice acidity balance what is very suitable for this hot weather. Fresh aroma with some minerality, peach and white flowers hints. Lemon on palate with a bit of sweet touches and creamy aftertaste.

Valency Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Fruit Flavors Such as White Peach, Grapefruit, & Pear. Herbaceous Hints of Cut Grass, Lemongrass, & Tarragon. Notes of Green Bell Pepper, Vanilla.

Ostatu White Rioja

$25.00

Primary aromas of flowers and white fruits and subtle herbal nuances. Enveloping and silky, with an intense acidity that increases the aftertaste. Very balanced, fresh, sweet, and with a hint of unctuousness. Great balance of flavors dominated by green apple and lemon, with hints of ripe apricots.

Candles

Antipasto Trio Collection

$55.00

All the smells of an Italian Kitchen without the mess. The "Antipasto" Collection offers 3 exclusive LaRosa's Scents for you to enjoy at home. In the stylings of Heirloom Tomato, Toasted Ciabatta, & Fresh Garden Basil, it will be sure to bring a light scent to all of Italy's most delectable flavors.

Espresso Martini Luxury Scented Candle

$36.00

The Lighting of a candle can even turn your house into your favorite bar. LaRosa's is bringing the bar to you with our exclusive 12 Oz. Espresso Martini Candle with aroma's of Dark Roasted Espresso, Caramel, Vanilla, & Cocoa.

Retail Merchandise

LaRosa's Toddler Hoodie

$28.00

LaRosa's Market

Cipriani Pasta

$10.75

Cara Nonna Pasta

$9.50

Dried Packaged Dal Raccolto Cavatelli

$9.75

Gluten Free Fabbrica Pasta

$8.75

Segreti Di Sicilia Salsa Pronta

$6.75

Cara Nona Squid Ink Spaghetti

$7.00

Di Frantoi Sugo alla Norma Sauce 10oz.

$7.50

Di Frantoi Arrabiata Sauce 10.9oz.

$7.25

Ceriello Premium Vodka Sauce 15oz

$9.00

San Giuliano Pesto

$6.00

Frantoi Black Olive Pate

$8.75

San Giuliano Olive Paste

$5.75

San Giuliano Olive Tapenade

$6.50

Tallarini Crostini 7 oz. Bag

$7.00

San Lorenzo 5yr. Aged Balsamic Vinegar 8oz.

$45.00

Tartufo Truffle Vinegar 3fl.oz

$34.00

White Balsamic 8oz. Jar

$21.50

Truffle Sea Salt 4oz. Jar

$18.50

Frantoi Partially Sundried-Tomato 6.7oz. Jar

$12.00

Maldon Smoked Sea Salt 8.5 oz.

$9.00Out of stock

Maldon Sea Salt 8.5 oz.

$11.00

Cracked Pepper Sea Salt 9.5 oz. Jar

$8.75

Caponata Sicily Eggplant Spread 6.7oz

$13.00

Galeffi Effervescent Seltzer Antacid

$13.00

La Fina Steak Rub

$12.00

Firelli Italian Hot Sauce

$7.50

Caputo 00 Flour 2.2 Lbs

$8.00

Caputo Semolina Flour 2.2 Lbs

$8.00

Frantoi Bruschetta Classic Tomato

$12.00

Anchovie In Jar

$6.25+

Paesano Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1lt.

$38.00

Partanna Olive Oil 16.9 FL oz.

$15.00

16.9 fluid oz. of pure Sicilian olive oil. Versatile oil: it can be used for finishing, dipping, as well as cooking.

Partanna Spicy Chili Oil 500mL

$22.00

Cold Extracted Nocellara Olive Oil 15.0 oz

$18.00

Colavita Ceramic Jar Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$30.00

Lemon Marmolada 7.9 oz

$9.75

Blood Orange Marmolada 7.9 oz.

$9.75

Cantucci Mini Biscotti 8.8 oz.

$8.75

Toschi Amarena Cocktail Cherries 18oz Jar

$15.25

Little Pepe's Vanilla Pizzele

$8.25

Asturi Italian Palmine Puff Pastry

$7.25

Loaker Coconut Cookie 12pk

$8.00

Appetizers

Antipasto

$27.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Pepe Nero Pecorino, Two-Year Aged Parmigiano, Fig Marmalada, Savory Pizelle

Melanzana

$15.00

Eggplant, Mozzarella, Pomodoro, Basil

Salmon Tartare

$25.00

4 Oz. Of Diced Salmon Belly, Tossed with Castelvetrano Olive - Caper Citronette. Served Over Warm Okinawa Sweet Potato Risotto Cake, Scallion & Balsamic Pearls

Agrodolce Ribs

$19.00

“Baby Back” Pork Spareribs, Glazed In Balsamic Agrodolce, Pistachio Gremolata

Bar Arancini

$16.00

Two-Day Bolognese, Peas, Risotto Zafferano, Calabrian Aioli. (3 Per Order)

Meatball Appetizer

$15.00

our family recipe. pork & beef meatballs. smoked mozzarella. pomodoro. baked.

Carozza

$14.00

Potato Roll, ‘Nduja Sausage, Mozzarella, Taleggio, Breaded In Panko & Fried. Served With Basil Aioli

Crabcake

$23.00

Lump Crab, Panko Breadcrumb, Shaved Fennel, Blood Orange, Calabrian Aioli

Salad

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Red onion, candied walnuts, goat cheese, and dried cranberries over a bed of baby arugula. Side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Burrata

$16.00

Heirloom Tomato Agrodolce, Basil Oil, Balsamic Glaze.

Party Caesar Salad

$9.00

Party Arugula Salad

$11.00

Pasta

Papalina

$24.00

truffle ricotta. papalina. peas. prosciutto. parmesan.

Pasta Dorata

$26.00

golden san marzano tomato, garlic, basil, sicilian olive oil, cacio e pepe stracciatella, bucatini

Party Pasta LaRosa

$13.00

Gnocchi Zafferano

$24.00

saffron cream sauce, fennel ,garlic, parmesan, chili threads, pistachio, gnocchi.

Entree

Chicken Piccata

$27.00

Bone-In 12oz Statler Chicken. Served with Lemon Rosemary Heirloom Carrots, Caperberries, Lemon-Pan Sauce.

Salmon

$29.00

8oz Atlantic Salmon, Pan-seared, Served With a Sunchoke Puree, Grilled Jumbo Asparagus, Salmoriglio Llemon, Sicilian Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Oregano), Shaved Fennel and Chives

Short Rib

$34.00

Beef Short Rib, Served Over Roasted Chestnut Polenta, Topped With Pistachio Gremolata.

Sides

Heirloom Carrot

$9.00

Truffle Honey. Lemon Zest, Rosemary

Asparagus

$10.00

Jumbo Asparagus, Cacio I Pepe Stracciatella (Soft & Creamy Cheese), Toasted Pinoli

Roasted Chestnut Polenta

$13.00

Creamy Yellow Cornmeal Polenta, Roasted Chestnut Puree, Shaved Parmesan & Chives

Bread

Bar Bread

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7 BARNARD ST, Andover, MA 01810

Directions

Gallery
LaRosa's image
LaRosa's image
LaRosa's image

Similar restaurants in your area

34 Park
orange star4.1 • 809
34 Park St Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
b.good - North Andover
orange star4.2 • 417
99 Turnpike St North Andover, MA 01845
View restaurantnext
CASABE Fruit Store & Delicatessen - 276 Essex St.
orange starNo Reviews
276 Essex St. Lawrence, MA 01840
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe - Andiamo Andover
orange starNo Reviews
159 River Road Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Innovation (281)
orange starNo Reviews
836 North Street Tewksbury, MA 01876
View restaurantnext
Benedetti's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
350 Washington Street Haverhill, MA 01832
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Andover

Thai Sweet Basil
orange star4.5 • 1,219
209 N Main st Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
34 Park
orange star4.1 • 809
34 Park St Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
BuenoMalo
orange star4.7 • 294
93 Main Street Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Gati Thai Bistro
orange star4.6 • 105
12 POST OFFICE AVE Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Revitalive - Andover
orange star4.4 • 77
93 Main St Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Andover
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Methuen
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
North Reading
review star
No reviews yet
Middleton
review star
No reviews yet
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston