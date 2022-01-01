LaRosa's Restaurant
366 Reviews
$$
7 BARNARD ST
Andover, MA 01810
Popular Items
Specials
Soup
Prepared Foods
Arancini
Baked & Breaded Rice Ball. Stuffed With Ground Beef, Sauce, Peas, Provolone Cheese.
Calzones by the Slice
Hand Rolled & Prepared Fresh Daily
Pizza By The Slice
Sicilian Style Pizza. Made With Fresh Ingredients & Prepared Daily.
Stuffed Peppers
A LaRosa's Staple! Ground Beef, Mushroom, Parmesan Cheese, Jasmine Rice, Breadcrumb.
Side Salads
Prepared Fresh Daily
Prepared Meatball Parmigiano
In house pork and beef meatballs, in our signature pomodoro sauce topped with parmesan cheese. Just like your nonas! Signature Dishes Prepared Ready to Go! All You Need to Do is Heat & Serve! Serves 2-3
Prepared Chicken Parmigiano
Baked and breaded chicken cutlet, signature pomodoro sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan. Signature Dishes Prepared Ready to Go! All You Need to Do is Heat & Serve! Serves 2-3
Eggplant Parm Prepared Meal
Baked & Breaded Eggplant Cutlet, Signature Pomodoro Sauce Topped With Mozzarella, Provolone, & Parmesan. Signature Dishes Prepared Ready to Go! All You Need to Do is Heat & Serve! Serves 2-3
Prepared Vodka Sauce
One Of Our Signature Sauces To Go! Tomato Cream Sauce, Vodka, Basil. 12 0z. Container. Serves 4
Prepared Pomodoro Sauce
LaRosa's Classic Signature Tomato sauce. Prepared Cold To Go. Serves 4.
Prepared Bolognese Sauce
Make Your Own Bolognese At home! Lamb & Short Rib Sauce, Mascarpone, Parmesan Cheese. Prepared Cold. Serves 4.
Lemon Basil
Available In A 16 oz Pint Or 32 oz quart. Lemon Basil Dressing Is Sweet & Citrusy. Lemon, Dijon, Red Wine Vinegar, Fresh Basil, & Honey Is Perfect Match for Any Salad Accompaniment or Even A Marinade For Roasted Meats & Vegetables.
Balsamic
Available In A 12 oz Container. Balsamic Dressing Is Earthy & Sweet. Balsamic Vinegar, Dijon, Olive Oil, Herbs & Garlic Give A Signature Taste To Any Salad.
Salads
Arugula Salad
Red onion, candied walnuts, goat cheese, and dried cranberries over a bed of baby arugula. Side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, over a bed of romaine lettuce. Side caesar dressing
Gorgonzola Salad
Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, sliced apples, applewood smoked bacon, dried figs. Side homemade lemon basil vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Bell peppers, feta cheese, sliced red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, olives, sprinkled with italian seasoning over a bed of romaine lettuce. Greek dressing on the side.
Caprese Salad
Heirloom tomato agrodolce, burrata cheese, mixed greens. Pro Tip - add prosciutto
Sandwiches
Angry Sicilian
Mortadella, capicolla, salami, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, hot cherry peppers, balsamic, EVOO, on toasted scali.
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, EVOO, on a braided roll not toasted.
Drunken Parm Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet, Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan Cheese, Brioche Bun.
Il Panino
Prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, EVOO, on a braided roll not toasted.
Italiano
Mortadella, capicolla, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, hot cherry peppers, EVOO, on a braided roll.
Salmon BLT
Blackened salmon, applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, beefsteak tomato, srirachi aioli, brioche bun.
Salsalitto Turkey
Spiced turkey, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese , lemon basil vinaigrette, on a braided roll not toasted.
Steak Tip Sandwich
Chargrilled steak tips, arugula, white cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, on a braided roll not toasted.
The Godfather
Prosciutto di parma, chicken cutlet (breaded chicken), pesto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sliced tomato, EVOO, braided roll not toasted.
Tuscan Tuna Sandwich
White albacore tuna salad tossed with capers, sundried tomato, artichoke hearts. Topped with arugula, tomato, & red onion. Brioche.
Parmigiano Sandwich
Choice of Meatball, Chicken, Or Eggplant Parmigiano. Topped With Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce.
Pasta
Pasta LaRosa
creamy vodka tomato sauce, rigatoni pasta, parmesan.
Rigatoni Bianco
"white bolognese" ground pork , veal, & beef, mushrooms, cream, parmesan.
Pasta Parmigiano
Choice of Meatball, Chicken, Or Eggplant Parmigiano. Topped With Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce.
Kids Items
Protein Additions
Blackened Salmon
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Cajun Dry Rub, Grilled
Chicken Cutlet
Grilled Chicken
Lemon Dijon Marinade, Salt, Pepper, Grilled
Meatball
Add As Many As You Like! Our Homemade Pork & Beef Meatballs In Our Signature Tomato Sauce Topped With Parmesan Cheese.
Prosciutto
Steak Tip
Korean BBQ Marinade 4 Oz.
Tuscan Tuna Salad
Our In House Tuna Salad, Sundried Tomato, Celery, Capers, Parsley. Topped With Tomato, Red Onion, Arugula, Artichoke Hearts, Brioche. Served in 8 oz. Container.
Cheesecakes
Tiramisu
Pastries
ESPRESSO + COFFEE
SIGNATURE BLENDS
Apple Crisp Latte
Espresso, Apple Butter, Caramel, Cinnamon, Milk
Biscotti Latte
Espresso, Toasted Almond Syrup, Hazelnut Syrup, Milk
Caramelita
Espresso, Caramel, Vanilla Syrup, Milk
La Mamma
Cold Brew, Espresso, Vanilla, Almond Milk, & Cinnamon. Shaken Over Ice
Nutella Au Lait
Espresso, Hazelnut Syrup, Mocha Fudge, Milk
Pumpkin Spice
Espresso, Pumpkin Pie Syrup, Caramel, Cinnamon, Milk
House Cocktails
Espresso Martini To-Go
House Brewed Espress, Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Irish Cream. Shake with Ice. Serves 2
Paper Plane To-Go
Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonnino, Lemon. Shake with Ice. Serves 2
Sangria To-Go
A Blend of Our House Wines, Brandy, & Fruits. Comes in Several Blends. Serve Over Ice. Serves 4-6
Limoncello Margarita
Tequila Blanco, Limoncello. Orange Liqueur, Lime, Agave, Shake Over Ice. Serves 2
This Thing Of Ours
Ginger Whiskey, Coca Cola Reduction, Cherry Bitters, Fernet Branca
Oaxacan Negroni
Chile Infused Tequila, Mezcal, Brown Sugar, Campari, Vermouth. Pour Over Ice. Serves 2
Sunset Boulevard
Knobb Creek Bourbon, Orange Zested Campari, Blonde Roasted Sweet Vermouth. Pour OverIce. Serves 2
Canned Wine
Wines
Livon Pinot Grigio
Grassy, Fresh Citrus Notes. Friuli, It
Studio by Miraval Rose
Light Bodies, Notes of Florals, Violets, & Fresh Strawberry. Provence, FR
Ceretto Arneis Blange
Ceretto Blangé is an excellent example of the expression of the native Arneis grape. It is a pleasant medium-bodied white, fresh and fragrant. The appearance has a bright straw yellow color. The nose is mineral and intensely fruity, with clear hints of ripe pear and green apple.
Preludio Chardonnay
Refreshing Italian Chardonnay in pale yellow colour with nice acidity balance what is very suitable for this hot weather. Fresh aroma with some minerality, peach and white flowers hints. Lemon on palate with a bit of sweet touches and creamy aftertaste.
Valency Sauvignon Blanc
Fruit Flavors Such as White Peach, Grapefruit, & Pear. Herbaceous Hints of Cut Grass, Lemongrass, & Tarragon. Notes of Green Bell Pepper, Vanilla.
Ostatu White Rioja
Primary aromas of flowers and white fruits and subtle herbal nuances. Enveloping and silky, with an intense acidity that increases the aftertaste. Very balanced, fresh, sweet, and with a hint of unctuousness. Great balance of flavors dominated by green apple and lemon, with hints of ripe apricots.
Candles
Antipasto Trio Collection
All the smells of an Italian Kitchen without the mess. The "Antipasto" Collection offers 3 exclusive LaRosa's Scents for you to enjoy at home. In the stylings of Heirloom Tomato, Toasted Ciabatta, & Fresh Garden Basil, it will be sure to bring a light scent to all of Italy's most delectable flavors.
Espresso Martini Luxury Scented Candle
The Lighting of a candle can even turn your house into your favorite bar. LaRosa's is bringing the bar to you with our exclusive 12 Oz. Espresso Martini Candle with aroma's of Dark Roasted Espresso, Caramel, Vanilla, & Cocoa.
Retail Merchandise
LaRosa's Market
Cipriani Pasta
Cara Nonna Pasta
Dried Packaged Dal Raccolto Cavatelli
Gluten Free Fabbrica Pasta
Segreti Di Sicilia Salsa Pronta
Cara Nona Squid Ink Spaghetti
Di Frantoi Sugo alla Norma Sauce 10oz.
Di Frantoi Arrabiata Sauce 10.9oz.
Ceriello Premium Vodka Sauce 15oz
San Giuliano Pesto
Frantoi Black Olive Pate
San Giuliano Olive Paste
San Giuliano Olive Tapenade
Tallarini Crostini 7 oz. Bag
San Lorenzo 5yr. Aged Balsamic Vinegar 8oz.
Tartufo Truffle Vinegar 3fl.oz
White Balsamic 8oz. Jar
Truffle Sea Salt 4oz. Jar
Frantoi Partially Sundried-Tomato 6.7oz. Jar
Maldon Smoked Sea Salt 8.5 oz.
Maldon Sea Salt 8.5 oz.
Cracked Pepper Sea Salt 9.5 oz. Jar
Caponata Sicily Eggplant Spread 6.7oz
Galeffi Effervescent Seltzer Antacid
La Fina Steak Rub
Firelli Italian Hot Sauce
Caputo 00 Flour 2.2 Lbs
Caputo Semolina Flour 2.2 Lbs
Frantoi Bruschetta Classic Tomato
Anchovie In Jar
Paesano Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1lt.
Partanna Olive Oil 16.9 FL oz.
16.9 fluid oz. of pure Sicilian olive oil. Versatile oil: it can be used for finishing, dipping, as well as cooking.
Partanna Spicy Chili Oil 500mL
Cold Extracted Nocellara Olive Oil 15.0 oz
Colavita Ceramic Jar Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Lemon Marmolada 7.9 oz
Blood Orange Marmolada 7.9 oz.
Cantucci Mini Biscotti 8.8 oz.
Toschi Amarena Cocktail Cherries 18oz Jar
Little Pepe's Vanilla Pizzele
Asturi Italian Palmine Puff Pastry
Loaker Coconut Cookie 12pk
Appetizers
Antipasto
Prosciutto di Parma, Pepe Nero Pecorino, Two-Year Aged Parmigiano, Fig Marmalada, Savory Pizelle
Melanzana
Eggplant, Mozzarella, Pomodoro, Basil
Salmon Tartare
4 Oz. Of Diced Salmon Belly, Tossed with Castelvetrano Olive - Caper Citronette. Served Over Warm Okinawa Sweet Potato Risotto Cake, Scallion & Balsamic Pearls
Agrodolce Ribs
“Baby Back” Pork Spareribs, Glazed In Balsamic Agrodolce, Pistachio Gremolata
Bar Arancini
Two-Day Bolognese, Peas, Risotto Zafferano, Calabrian Aioli. (3 Per Order)
Meatball Appetizer
our family recipe. pork & beef meatballs. smoked mozzarella. pomodoro. baked.
Carozza
Potato Roll, ‘Nduja Sausage, Mozzarella, Taleggio, Breaded In Panko & Fried. Served With Basil Aioli
Crabcake
Lump Crab, Panko Breadcrumb, Shaved Fennel, Blood Orange, Calabrian Aioli
Salad
Pasta
Papalina
truffle ricotta. papalina. peas. prosciutto. parmesan.
Pasta Dorata
golden san marzano tomato, garlic, basil, sicilian olive oil, cacio e pepe stracciatella, bucatini
Party Pasta LaRosa
Gnocchi Zafferano
saffron cream sauce, fennel ,garlic, parmesan, chili threads, pistachio, gnocchi.
Entree
Chicken Piccata
Bone-In 12oz Statler Chicken. Served with Lemon Rosemary Heirloom Carrots, Caperberries, Lemon-Pan Sauce.
Salmon
8oz Atlantic Salmon, Pan-seared, Served With a Sunchoke Puree, Grilled Jumbo Asparagus, Salmoriglio Llemon, Sicilian Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Oregano), Shaved Fennel and Chives
Short Rib
Beef Short Rib, Served Over Roasted Chestnut Polenta, Topped With Pistachio Gremolata.
Sides
Bread
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
7 BARNARD ST, Andover, MA 01810