Evergreens
We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!
425 Urban Plaza
Location
Kirkland WA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
