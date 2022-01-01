The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery
A coffee and dining experience in De Pere, Wisconsin that elevates the senses & inspires the soul. Whether you're looking for healthy and clean or decadent and indulgent, our coffee and food menu will meet your right where you're hoping.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
317 Main Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
317 Main Avenue
De Pere WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bona Fide Juicery
Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.
Gallagher's Pizza De Pere
Come in and enjoy!
Little Mexico of De Pere
Mexican food, drinks, and more.
Tazza Italian Coffee Co.
Italian Coffee & Eatery