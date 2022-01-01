Go
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery

A coffee and dining experience in De Pere, Wisconsin that elevates the senses & inspires the soul. Whether you're looking for healthy and clean or decadent and indulgent, our coffee and food menu will meet your right where you're hoping.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

317 Main Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (420 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwest Breakfast Scramble$11.80
Two eggs scrambled with roasted bell peppers & red onions, plus turkey bacon & pepper jack cheese, served with sides of pico de gallo salsa & sriracha mayo.
Maple, Egg & Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$3.80
Maple-infused waffle filled with scrambled cage-free eggs, crispy turkey bacon,
melted cheddar cheese, and lightly seasoned with Everything Bagel seasoning. Perfect for a quick bite on the go!
Latte$3.75
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk.
V/GF Banana Bread$2.00
A banana bread made in house that is vegan and gluten free!
FEATURE Avocado, Egg, & Tomato Breakfast Sandwich$3.80
Signature waffle filled with scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese, fresh tomato slice, avocado slices, & fresh mixed greens seasoned with EVOO & salt & pepper.
Bacon & Egg Avocado Half$6.80
One cage-free egg atop a half of an avocado and topped with turkey bacon.
Strawberries & Cream$8.80
Fresh sliced strawberries and our signature cream cheese sweet cream atop your choice of waffle or crepe, topped with house-made whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Panko-breaded chicken baked in Frank’s Red-Hot Sauce & pepperjack cheese, topped with shredded cheddar, onion straws, & a ranch drizzle, served with a side of ranch.
Happy Bellies Bakery
Lemon Lavender Shortbread Cookies$1.50
Soft, buttery shortbread cookies half-dipped in a simple glaze, with a yummy flavor combination of lavender flowers and lemon zest.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

317 Main Avenue

De Pere WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

