Farmington Pizza + Kitchen

Fresh Food, Great Service and a Welcoming Atmosophere.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1019 Farmington Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken$12.95
Romaine lettuce, Grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, and home made croutons.
Philly Cheese Steak
Philly Steak, melted American cheese and your favorite toppings all melted together.
SM Cheese$12.95
French Fries$5.95
Crispy straight french fries. Trust me, you will love them.
LG Cheese$17.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
Crispy Chicken, green leaf lettuce, diced tomato, gorgonzola cheese, buffalo sauce, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Garden Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, peppers, shredded carrots & cucumbers
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Mozzarella breaded and fried, served with our home made marinara sauce.
8 Chicken Wings$11.95
Crispy wings made to order with your favorite sauce.
4 Piece Chicken Tenders w Fries$9.95
4 chicken tenders served over crispy French Fries. Comes with your favorite dipping sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1019 Farmington Ave

Farmington CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
