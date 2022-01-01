Go
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch

Long Meadow Ranch’s celebrated American farmhouse cuisine is rooted in the Hall family tradition of showcasing ingredients fresh from our farm, ranch, and vineyards.

738 Main St

Popular Items

Grilled Castroville Artichoke$19.00
oak grilled artichoke, sauce gribiche, grilled lemon
Al Pastor Taco Fiesta$37.00
Includes for One Adult (or Two Kids): Garden Salad with Pepitas, Feta, Crispy Tortillas and Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette; Slow Roasted Heritage Pork Al Pastor with Pineapple and Salsa Crudo, Tortillas, Rice & Beans, Citrus Slaw, Chocolate Chip Cookie. (Assemble at Home).
Farmstead BBQ$45.00
Includes food for one adult (or two kids) Slow Smoked St. Louis Ribs, 12hr Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken Wings, Mac and Cheese, Coleslaw, Cheddar Biscuits, Cookie.
Cheddar Biscuits$10.00
5pc vella cheddar biscuits, honey butter
Garden Salad$17.00
Salad of garden greens and fall chicories, apples, sky hill feta, almonds, pomegranate seeds and citrus dressing
Crispy Potatoes$7.00
spicy mayo
Chocolate Cream Pie$13.00
ScharffenBerger chocolate custard, graham cracker crust, whipped cream
Farmstead Fried Chicken$42.00
Includes for one adult (or two kids): Southern Fried Chicken, Garden Salad, Roasted Broccolini, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Cheddar Biscuits, Cookies (SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS)
Brick Cooked Chicken$32.00
Rocky Jr. chicken, Rancho Gordo cannellini beans, greens, salsa verde
Location

Saint Helena CA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
