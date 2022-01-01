Fat Cam's at Garver Lake
Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
1466 Reviews
$$
25020 May Street
Edwardsburg, IN 49112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
25020 May Street, Edwardsburg IN 49112
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Dean's
Barbecue Inspired Cuisine, Craft Beer, Bourbon and Wine
Flippin Cow
Come in and enjoy!
My Dad's Place
Come on in and enjoy!