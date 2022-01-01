Go
Dean's

Barbecue Inspired Cuisine, Craft Beer, Bourbon and Wine

12479 Adams Rd

Popular Items

Pulled pork full pound$14.00
Deans BBQ Rub, Bennet Farm Pork, assorted house made pickles, Memphis, KC or hot sauce
Smoked Brisket half pound$14.00
Deans BBQ Rub, Certified Hereford Beef, assorted pickles, choice of Memphis, KC, Hot Sauce
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Certified Hereford Beef, pimento cheese, pickles, red onion
Cornbread Toast$10.00
Butter toasted cornbread, Bennet Farm pulled pork, goat cheese, caramelized onion, apple slaw
Smoked Wings$15.00
Deans signature BBQ Rub, Cherry wood smoked, choice of Memphis, KC, Habanero, or Ranch Sauce
Half Chicken$12.00
Deans BBQ Rub, house assorted pickles, choice of Memphis, KC, or Hot sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Bennet Farm Pork tossed with Memphis sauce, Onion roll, Deans Remy sauce, apple slaw, hand cut fries
Mac n Chz$5.00
Deans Four Cheese Sauce, cavatappi pasta, toasted breadcrumbs
Pulled Pork 1/2 pound$8.00
Deans BBQ Rub, Bennet Farm Pork, assorted pickles, Memphis, KC, or hot sauce
Hand Cut Fries$4.00
Fresh fries that are cut, blanched and finished in house
Location

Granger IN

