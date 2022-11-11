Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocky River Tap & Table

review star

No reviews yet

1032 E University Drive

Granger, IN 46530

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Rocky River Burger
Chicken & Noodles
Kids Chx Tender

Sharables

Bread Basket

$6.00

Naan, Rosemary ciabatta, shallot butter

Spinach Dip

$12.00

naan, housemade chips

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Pulled BBQ chicken, black beans, beer cheese, chili sour cream, scallions

Pork Nachos

$15.00

Pulled BBQ pork, black beans, beer cheese, chili sour cream, scallions

Bacon Jam

$15.00

creamy brie & bacon jam baked- served with toast points

Hummus

$9.00

Black bean & jalapeno hummus served with naan, house chips & fresh cut veggies

Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Sprouts

$12.00

Soups & Greens

Greek Salad

$9.00

romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, greek vinaigrette

Rocky River Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, carrots, sunflower seeds, tomato, pickled onion, white balsamic

Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, croutons

Beet Salad

$10.00

Baby spinach, feta, red onion, walnuts, blackberries, blackberry vinaigrette

Cranberry Salad

$9.00

Salmon Salad

$19.00

Field Greens, mango, pineapple, red pepper, carrots, almonds, pickled onion, sweet chili vinaigrette

Cup Soup Meat

$5.00

Bowl Meat Soup

$8.00

Cup Veg Soup

$5.00

Bowl Veg Soup

$8.00

Handhelds & Burgers

Pulled Pork

$14.00

house pickles, coleslaw, brioche bun

Pulled Chicken

$14.00

cheddar cheese, house pickles, slaw

Chicken Mushroom

$15.00

trio of shrooms, caramelized onions, fontina, grilled chicken

Chicken Club

$15.00

Grilled chicken, avocado smash, bacon, fontina, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato

Rocky River Burger

$17.00

cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized onions

Jalapeno Burger

$16.00

jalapeno, pico de gallo, sriracha aioli, guacamole

Impossible Burger

$18.00

black bean puree, pickled onion, avocado smash

Plain Burger

$12.00

Perch Sandwich

$15.00

BLT

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Smoked Chicken Salad

$11.00

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Bison Burger

$19.00

Roast beef Sandwich

$16.00

Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Chicken, bacon, ranch, spinach, mozzarella

Pepperoni

$13.00

mozzarella, pepperoni

Mushroom

$14.00

grilled onions, spinach, mozzarella

Cheese

$11.00

Beet Flatbread

$17.00

BBQ Chick Flatbread

$18.00

Cheesesteak Flatbread

$17.00

Entree

Pork Mac

$21.00

homemade cheese sauce, pulled BBQ pork

Chicken Mac

$21.00

homemade cheese sauce, carolina pulled chicken

Sausage Mac

$21.00

homemade cheese sauce, andouille smoked sausage

Blackened Salmon

$28.00

over rice, with black bean puree, pico de gallo and seasonal veggies

Pot Pie

$16.00

Perch Entree

$27.00

over rice, dill mustard, seasonal veggies

Plain Soba

$15.00

soba noodles, stir-fry veggies, sweet chili sauce

NY Strip

$39.00

15 oz Hand Cut , mashed potatoes, shallot butter, seasonal veggies

Plank Salmon

$28.00

cedar plank, dill mustard, crushed amish potato, seasonal veggies

Shrimp Soba

$25.00

Chicken Soba

$22.00

Tofu Soba

$20.00

Plain Mac & Chz

$16.00

Bison Meatloaf

$27.00

Beef & Noodles

$23.00

Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken & Noodles

$21.00

Roadhouse Chicken

$27.00

Filet

$34.00Out of stock

Red Snapper

$31.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

triple berry sauce

Apple Cobbler

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Salted caramel, mascarpone, chocolate drizzle

Flourless cake

$8.00

Chocolate torte

Kids

Kids Chx Tender

$8.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Hamburger, pickle

Kid Pizza

$8.00

Cheese, marinara

Kid Grill Chz

$8.00

cheddar cheese, honey wheat bread

kid beverage

$2.00

BBQ

XXX Ribs

$30.00

St. Louis Style pork ribs, house cut fries, potato salad, slaw

1/2 XXX

$22.00

St. Louis Style pork ribs, house cut fries, potato salad, slaw

Combo 2

$24.00

Choose 2 of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or St. Louis Style pork ribs,served with house cut fries, potato salad, slaw

Combo 3

$32.00

Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or St. Louis Style pork ribs,served with house cut fries, potato salad, slaw

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mashed

$4.00

Side vegetable

$4.00

Side Sweet Pot Fries

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Amish Potato

$4.00

Side Applesauce

$4.00

Toast Points

$2.00

Naan

$2.00

Side Mac & Chz

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Granger, Indiana and named for a tributary of the St. Joseph River in Michigan, Rocky River provides a farm-to-fork experience featuring sustainably farmed products from nearby growers and a casual atmosphere. Partnerships with local farmers, brewers and winemakers paired with culinary creativity yield brilliant results. From the table enjoy anything from small plates and unique bar snacks to entrees and a variety of handheld sandwiches. And from our taps…Indiana and Michigan are home to some of the best breweries in the country. From these, we’ve handpicked a menu of over 30 draft beers to enjoy with a snack or accompany your meal. Our wine list, along with many organic West coast wines, includes carefully selected wines from Southwest Michigan and Indiana wineries, enjoyed by the glass or bottle.

Website

Location

1032 E University Drive, Granger, IN 46530

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Purely Pressed - Granger - 226 W Cleveland Road
orange starNo Reviews
226 Cleveland Road Granger, IN 46530
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Mishawaka
orange starNo Reviews
317 W. University Dr. Mishawaka, IN 46530
View restaurantnext
Primal Kitchen - South Bend
orange starNo Reviews
7130 Heritage Square Dr Granger, IN 46530
View restaurantnext
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
201 Florence Avenue Granger, IN 46530
View restaurantnext
Nedderman's Steak Place
orange star4.8 • 1,293
3223 Grape Rd Mishawaka, IN 46545
View restaurantnext
Bantam Chicken and Seafood
orange star5.0 • 150
1902 South Bend Ave South Bend, IN 46637
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Granger

Beef 'O' Brady's - Granger IN
orange star4.3 • 664
12479 sr 23 Granger, IN 46530
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Granger
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
South Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Benton Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston