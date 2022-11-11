Rocky River Tap & Table

Restaurant info

Located in Granger, Indiana and named for a tributary of the St. Joseph River in Michigan, Rocky River provides a farm-to-fork experience featuring sustainably farmed products from nearby growers and a casual atmosphere. Partnerships with local farmers, brewers and winemakers paired with culinary creativity yield brilliant results. From the table enjoy anything from small plates and unique bar snacks to entrees and a variety of handheld sandwiches. And from our taps…Indiana and Michigan are home to some of the best breweries in the country. From these, we’ve handpicked a menu of over 30 draft beers to enjoy with a snack or accompany your meal. Our wine list, along with many organic West coast wines, includes carefully selected wines from Southwest Michigan and Indiana wineries, enjoyed by the glass or bottle.

Website