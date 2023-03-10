Main picView gallery

Flat Top Grill Mishawaka

review star

No reviews yet

6501 Grape Road

Mishawaka, IN 46545

Popular Items

Bowl
Root Beer Float
Ramen


Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.99

Starters

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken, beef, or tofu with cheese, onion, peppers, jalapeno, water chestnuts, Vindaloo, and creamy black bean sauce.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.99

Wonton dumplings, chicken, vegetables, sweet chili sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.99

Grilled or chilled, Thai salt, lemon pepper, soy sesame sauce

Skewers

Skewers

$8.99

Kung Pao Steak, Ginger Chicken or Dragon Shrimp with FT’s signature fried rice, Asian dipping sauce | Sirloin Steak or Shrimp

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$8.99

Hoisin sauce, Asian slaw, your choice of protein.

Trio

Trio

$16.99

Choose three starters to share – $16.99 Add $1 - Shrimp or Steak Skewer

Crab Rangoon Dip

Crab Rangoon Dip

$9.99

Creamy whipped cheese, shredded crab*, green onion, grilled roti bread, sweet & sour.

Chef-Made Signature Entrees

Flat Top Signature Fried Rice

Flat Top Signature Fried Rice

$14.99

Steak, shrimp, and chicken, signature fried rice

Spicy Pepper Steak

Spicy Pepper Steak

$17.99

Sirloin steak, rice stick noodles, green pepper, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, garlic, teriyaki, red hot chili sauce

Thai Red Curry

Thai Red Curry

$14.99

Chicken breast, steamed white rice, pea pods, tomatoes, carrots, spinach, cilantro, red Thai curry sauce

Bangkok Noodles

Bangkok Noodles

$14.99

Chicken breast, rice stick noodles, egg, green onion, carrot, cilantro, roasted peanuts, pad thai sauce

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$14.99

Chicken breast, rice noodles, yellow and green onion, basil, sweet & spicy drunken sauce, crispy fried onions.

Hellfire Shrimp

Hellfire Shrimp

$15.99

Shrimp, steamed white rice, black beans, corn, bamboo shoots, cilantro, green onion, red hot chili curry

Dr. Praeger's Veggie Bowl

Dr. Praeger's Veggie Bowl

$15.99

Dr. Praeger’s plant-based Chick’n, fresh garlic, water chestnuts, red and green bell peppers, baby corn, signature FTG spice blend, tangy FT BBQ Sauce on steamed white rice.

Create Your Own

Create your own bowl from over 80+ fresh premium ingredients.
Bowl

Bowl

$15.99

Create your own bowl using over 80+ fresh ingredients.

Ramen

Shiitake mushrooms, yellow onion, cilantro, bamboo shoots, sesame seeds, nori – Choose Your Protein and Broth
Ramen

Ramen

$15.99

Shiitake mushrooms, yellow onion, cilantro, bamboo shoots, sesame seeds, nori – Choose Your Protein and Broth

Poke

Sushi-grade tuna or seared tofu, house-made Japanese 7-Spice crab salad, pickled ginger, avocado, cucumber, grape tomatoes, green onions, steamed white rice, fried onion, nori. Choose Your Protein and Sauce
Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$15.99

Sushi-grade tuna or seared tofu, house-made Japanese 7-Spice crab salad, pickled ginger, avocado, cucumber, grape tomatoes, green onions, steamed white rice, fried onion, nori. Choose Your Protein and Sauce

1 Poke Taco

1 Poke Taco

$4.99

Get it three ways – sushi-grade tuna, crab or combo.

3 Poke Tacos

3 Poke Tacos

$11.99

Get it three ways – sushi-grade tuna, crab or combo.

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$5.99Out of stock

Brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, semi-sweet chocolate chips, whipped cream

Seasonal Cheesecake

Seasonal Cheesecake

$5.99

Ask your server about today’s seasonal selection

Granny Smith Apple Pie

Granny Smith Apple Pie

$5.99

Caramel custard, granny smith apples, toffee, shortbread crust.

Butter Toasted Pound Cake

Butter Toasted Pound Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Yuzu marmalade cream cheese, caramel, chocolate & fresh mint with raspberry sauce.

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Sides

Roti Bread

Roti Bread

$0.01

FT's world-famous grilled Roti Bread.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

6501 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545

Directions

