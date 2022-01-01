Fay's Restaurant

Go
Welcome to the "Cheers" of Dartmouth, an eatery that has served taste bud-friendly fare and excellent customer care for the past 60 years.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

613 DARTMOUTH ST • $$

Avg 4.3 (722 reviews)

Popular Items

Fay's Clam Chowder Cup$5.00
Our signature creamy chowder
Buffalo Chicken$12.00
Chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, aged cheddar cheese
Plain Pizza$9.00
Fay's classic plain pizza, white Cheddar Cheese and tomato pizza sauce – Simply Perfect!
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, fresh Parmesan cheese
Boneless Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fried boneless all white meat chicken strips with your choice of sauce to dip or toss them for full flavor. (Asian Chili pictured choose your own flavor)
Choose a sauce; Asian Chili, BBQ, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard
Side Bread & Oil$3.00
Fay's house baked bread made fresh every day with signature dipping oil.
Fish & Chips$18.00
Golden fried haddock in an English style batter or dry batter
served with cole slaw & tartar sauce served with choice of Fay's house made chips or French fries
BBQ Chicken & Bacon Wrap$15.00
Chicken tenders, bacon, aged white cheddar, bbq sauce, ranch dressing, tomatoes, mixed greens
Build Your Own Pizza$9.00
Create your own pizza masterpiece!
Fay's Linguica$11.50
Amaral's ground linguica, aged cheddar cheese, marinara sauce
Family-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

613 DARTMOUTH ST

South Dartmouth MA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
