Fay's Restaurant
Welcome to the "Cheers" of Dartmouth, an eatery that has served taste bud-friendly fare and excellent customer care for the past 60 years.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
613 DARTMOUTH ST • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
613 DARTMOUTH ST
South Dartmouth MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Dough Company Cafe & Eatery
Dough Company is a local-focused cafe and eatery bringing you elevated and seasonal cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. Offering beer & wine alongside scratch-made breakfast, lunch, light dinner and grab & go options.
People's Pressed
Come check out our new location in Padanaram Village! We thrive off the high vibrations that come from fresh cold-pressed juices, clean eats and raw energy. We’re here to connect, support and make positive food choices readily available for our community.
The Vault Music Hall & Pub
Come in and enjoy!