Fire Street Food

13 East Perry Street

Popular Items

Fried Pork Dumplings$5.50
Quantity: 6
Teriyaki Chicken$11.95
Carrots, broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, squash, fried or steamed rice
Lemongrass Chicken$12.95
Seasoned and grilled chicken breast, ginger spice dressing and mesquite sauce, bed of white rice glazed with yellow curry sauce
Chicken Street Salad$11.95
Grilled chicken, spring mix, romaine hearts, tomatoes, carrots, onions, cucumber, fresh fruit, almonds, ginger spice, creamy dill dressing
Savannah Roll$9.95
Crispy snapper, avocado, eel sauce, shrimp sauce, sesame seeds
Pad Thai
Chicken, flat rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, lime (gluten free)
Veggie Spring Rolls$6.95
Quantity: 3
Location

13 East Perry Street

Savannah GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
