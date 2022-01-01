Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Come in and enjoy!
7251 Woodmont Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7251 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda MD
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hawkers Asian Street Food
Come on in and enjoy!
PLANTA
PLANTA Bethesda
Mamma Lucia
Come in and enjoy!
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
A fast-casual French café. Eating well to live well since 1889. Good food, good people. PAUL is the product of a family of bakers from Northern France. For more than five generations, PAUL has been perpetuating the love of bread, sharing, and simple pleasures.