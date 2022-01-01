Go
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

Come in and enjoy!

7251 Woodmont Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Fish Salad$12.95
Blackened fish, Greens, tomato, mango, jicama, avocado, red onion, cotija cheese. Lime vinaigrette on side.
Chips & Queso$6.50
House made cheese dip with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Chicken Rice Bowl$10.50
Grilled adobo chicken, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce & crema.
Signature Fish Taco$12.95
Baja style crispy fish, signature sauce, topped with Shredded Cabbage Mix. Flour tortilla
Blackened Fish Taco$12.95
Blackened fish, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with pineapple relish. Flour tortillas.
Single Seafood Taco
With Taco Platter toppings.
Chicken Burrito$8.95
Grilled adobo chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
Adobo Chicken, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
Street Taco
Individual tacos served with choice of protein, topped with Salsa Verde and onion & cilantro; (Chicken w/ guajillo sauce). Corn tortillas.
Chips & Guacamole$7.50
Home made guacamole with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7251 Woodmont Ave

Bethesda MD

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
