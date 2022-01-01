Bethesda Mexican restaurants you'll love
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
Adobo Chicken, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
|Street Taco
Individual tacos served with choice of protein, topped with Salsa Verde and onion & cilantro; (Chicken w/ guajillo sauce). Corn tortillas.
|Single Seafood Taco
With Taco Platter toppings.
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Tacos.
|$8.00
ROASTED PORK | PINEAPPLE | ONIONS | SALSA ARBOL | CILANTRO
|Guacamole with Chips.
|$11.00
CHIPS | PICO DE GALLO | ARBOL SALSA
Add Grilled Pineapple +$2 | Add Crispy Bacon +$2
|Carne Asada Tacos.
|$11.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$12.95
Blackened fish served with chile lime sauce topped with our shredded cabbage mix and finished with pineapple relish. Flour tortillas.
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$10.50
Grilled adobo chicken, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce & crema.
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$12.95
Grilled fish, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with mango pico. Flour tortillas.