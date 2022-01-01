Bethesda Mexican restaurants you'll love

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
Adobo Chicken, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
Street Taco
Individual tacos served with choice of protein, topped with Salsa Verde and onion & cilantro; (Chicken w/ guajillo sauce). Corn tortillas.
Single Seafood Taco
With Taco Platter toppings.
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Gringos and Mariachis image

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor Tacos.$8.00
ROASTED PORK | PINEAPPLE | ONIONS | SALSA ARBOL | CILANTRO
Guacamole with Chips.$11.00
CHIPS | PICO DE GALLO | ARBOL SALSA
Add Grilled Pineapple +$2 | Add Crispy Bacon +$2
Carne Asada Tacos.$11.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Fish Taco$12.95
Blackened fish served with chile lime sauce topped with our shredded cabbage mix and finished with pineapple relish. Flour tortillas.
Chicken Rice Bowl$10.50
Grilled adobo chicken, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce & crema.
Grilled Fish Taco$12.95
Grilled fish, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with mango pico. Flour tortillas.
More about Fish Taco

