Hummus in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve hummus
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Hummus D
|$8.00
In house pureed Chickpeas, Tahini & Spices, Warm Flatbread, Thick Cut Cucumber
SALADS
Bacchus of Lebanon
7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Hummus Baladi
|$9.50
|Hummus
|$9.25
|Fattet Bel Hummus
|$20.50
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Hummus ONLY
|$4.50
|Hummus and Veggies
|$7.75
Hummus, choice of veggies.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Hummus and Sprouts
|$7.00
|Hummus and Sprouts
|$7.00
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Hummus ONLY
|$4.50
|Hummus and Veggies
|$7.75
Hummus, choice of veggies.
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Hummus + Avocado on Rye
|$11.00
Hummus, Mashed Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber and Purple Cabbage + Carrot Slaw on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
Terrain Cafe
7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Green Chickpea Hummus Board
|$10.00
seasonal crudités, flatbread crackers
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Hummus Plate
|$12.49
Hummus, olive oil, cucumbers, olives, and pita bread.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Hookah Lounge
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Hummus
|$4.95
Traditional Hummus Served with Olive Oil and Pita Bread.