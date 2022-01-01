Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus D$8.00
In house pureed Chickpeas, Tahini & Spices, Warm Flatbread, Thick Cut Cucumber
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Bacchus of Lebanon image

SALADS

Bacchus of Lebanon

7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Baladi$9.50
Hummus$9.25
Fattet Bel Hummus$20.50
More about Bacchus of Lebanon
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus ONLY$4.50
Hummus and Veggies$7.75
Hummus, choice of veggies.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Georgetown Bagelry image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus and Sprouts$7.00
Hummus and Sprouts$7.00
More about Georgetown Bagelry
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus ONLY$4.50
Hummus and Veggies$7.75
Hummus, choice of veggies.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

 

Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus + Avocado on Rye$11.00
Hummus, Mashed Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber and Purple Cabbage + Carrot Slaw on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
More about Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Chickpea Hummus Board$10.00
seasonal crudités, flatbread crackers
More about Terrain Cafe
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Hummus Plate$12.49
Hummus, olive oil, cucumbers, olives, and pita bread.
More about Lilit Cafe
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Hookah Lounge

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Hummus$4.95
Traditional Hummus Served with Olive Oil and Pita Bread.
More about Avenue Hookah Lounge
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Cafe

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Hummus$4.95
Traditional Hummus Served with Olive Oil and Pita Bread.
More about Avenue Cafe

