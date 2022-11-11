Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

Bethesda Bagels

808 Reviews

$

10241 Old Georgetown Rd

Bethesda, MD 20814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, Cheese
Plain CC
Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$6.50

Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$6.50

Applewood smoked ham, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Egg, Cheese

$6.00

Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

PORK ROLL, Egg, Cheese

$6.50

Pork roll (Taylor ham), eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$6.50

Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$6.50

Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Steak, Egg, Cheese

$7.60

Thinly sliced steak, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Avo, Egg, Cheese

$6.50

½ of a fresh avocado, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

BEYOND MEAT, Egg, Cheese

$7.00

Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Eggs cooked to your liking.

Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$6.50

Turkey sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Egg Plate

$4.00

Eggs cooked to your liking with a choice of meat/no meat, sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

MEAT ONLY

$2.50

Breakfast meat, cold or hot. No cheese.

Spinach Florentine EGG

$6.50

Spinach melted with three cheeses & a hint of garlic, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Nova & CC

$9.50

Ivy City smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.

Peppered Salmon & CC

$9.50

Flaky hot-smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.

Meat and Cheese

$3.00

Breakfast meat and cheese, cold or melted.

? , Egg and Cheese

$4.50

Other proteins that are not on our standard menu (ex. nova, turkey). Eggs cooked to your liking, & a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Pork Roll Sandwich

$6.75

Double Pork roll / Taylor ham, with the choice of cheese or no cheese.

Nova BLAT

$11.25

Avocado BLT with Ivy City smoked salmon, & a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.

Whitefish Salad

$9.50

Homemade smoked whitefish salad, with a choice of cream cheese, sliced cheese or no cheese.

NOVA NO CC- NO CC

$8.50

Ivy City smoked salmon, no cream cheese.

Salmon Salad

$9.50

Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.

Fruit Cup

$5.99

20 fl oz cup stacked with watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and kiwi.

Yogurt Parfait

$3.99

Yogurt on top of berries served with a side of our homemade honey-roasted granola. Available in vanilla and strawberry.

BAG TAX

Crumb Cake (Online)

$2.50

EVERYTHING SEASONING BOTTLE (6oz)

$5.99

Cream Cheese/Spreads

Plain CC

$3.60

Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.

Chive CC

$4.25

Green onion flavored cream cheese.

Veggie CC

$4.25

Assorted garden vegetables mixed cream cheese.

Lox Spread

$5.00

Bits of smoked salmon mixed cream cheese.

Jalapeno Cheddar CC

$4.25

Cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeños mixed cream cheese.

Reduced Fat Plain CC

$3.60

Whipped light plain cream cheese on a bagel.

Reduced Fat Chive CC

$4.25

Green onion flavored light cream cheese.

Reduced Fat Veggie CC

$4.25

Assorted garden vegetables mixed light cream cheese.

Reduced Fat Lox Spread

$5.00

Bits of smoked salmon mixed light cream cheese.

Caramelized Onion CC

$4.25

Caramelized onion, cracked black pepper, and a hint of rosemary.

Strawberry CC

$4.25

Strawberry flavored cream cheese.

Raisin Walnut CC

$4.25

Honey, brown sugar, raisins, and walnuts.

Honey Butter

$3.20

Plain TOFU

$5.00

Non-dairy, VEGAN, plain cream cheese..

Sun-Dried Tomato CC

$4.25

Sun-dried tomato mixed cream cheese.

Blueberry CC

$4.25

Blueberry flavored cream cheese.

Butter

$2.50

Cinnamon Butter

$3.20

Veggie TOFU

$5.00

Non-dairy, VEGAN, VEGGIE cream cheese..

Roasted Red Pepper CC

$4.25

Roasted red peppers mixed cream cheese.

PB and Jelly

$4.25

Smooth peanut butter with strawberry or grape jelly.

Butter AND Jelly

$3.20

Regular butter with strawberry or grape jelly.

Cream Cheese and Jelly

$4.25

Any flavor of cream cheese with strawberry or grape jelly.

Olive CC

$4.25

Black and green olives mixed cream cheese..

Peanut Butter ONLY

$4.25

Smooth peanut butter.

Jelly ONLY

$2.50

Strawberry or grape.

Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Cold cheese sandwich. Available with 2 or 6 slices of cheese. Select grilled cheese for a hot sandwich.

Avocado ONLY

$3.60

1/2 of a fresh avocado on a bagel.

Lunch

Turkey

$7.75

Freshly roasted everyday. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Roast Beef

$8.75

Oven roasted eye of round steak marinated with mustard and horseradish. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Corned Beef

$8.75

Slowly braised in pickling spices and thinly sliced. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Ham and Cheese

$8.75

Applewood smoked ham with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.

Tuna Salad

$8.75

All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Chicken Salad

$8.75

Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.

Avocado BLT

$8.75

Crispy bacon rounds, 1/2 of a fresh avocado, lettuce and tomato.

BLT

$7.75

Crispy bacon rounds, lettuce and tomato.

Hummus and Veggies

$7.75

Hummus, choice of veggies.

Hummus ONLY

$4.50

Turkey Club (with Bacon)

$9.75

Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.

Egg Salad

$7.75

Veggies and Cheese

$6.50

Fresh veggies with a choice of cheese or cream cheese..

Turkey Pastrami

$8.75

Pastrami seasoning coated turkey breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Melted Mozzarella with Pesto and Tomato

$7.75

Mozzarella cheese melted over tomatoes and pesto. Open faced.

Veggie Sandwich

$6.00

Choice of veggies.

Tuna Melt

$9.70

Cheese of your choice melted over all-white tuna salad. Open faced.

Reuben

$9.75

Thinly sliced corned beef, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Request cheese substitutes in notes.

Mediterranean

$8.75

Olive tapenade, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber.

Steak and Cheese

$9.75

Classic cheesesteak.

Uber Eats Chix Salad

$9.75

Jalapeno cheddar cream cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Grilled Chicken w/ Ranch

$8.75

Turkey Parm

$9.75

Mozzarella cheese melted over freshly roasted turkey, with pizza sauce and pesto.

CHICKEN SALAD Melt

$9.75

Cheese of your choice melted over all-white meat chicken salad. Open faced.

Lunchtime Goodies

Bagel Dog

$4.50

All-beef kosher hot dog wrapped in bagel dough. Choice of plain, sesame, poppy, & ET.

Plain Pizza Bagel

$4.50

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Open faced.

Pepperoni Pizza Bagel

$5.25

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Open faced.

Spinach Florentine

$5.00

Three cheeses melted over chopped spinach with a hint of garlic on top of a bagel. Single half open faced.

Salad

Custom Salad

$8.00Out of stock

PLEASE EXPECT TO WAIT AN ADDITIONAL 5-10 MINUTES FOR YOUR ORDER. ALL SALADS ARE PREPARED CUSTOM.

Caesar Salad

$8.00Out of stock

PLEASE EXPECT TO WAIT AN ADDITIONAL 5-10 MINUTES FOR YOUR ORDER. ALL SALADS ARE PREPARED CUSTOM.

Loose Bagels To Go (home)

Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)

$21.00

HALF Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)

$10.50

6 Loose Bagels in a Bag.

Loose Bagels To Go (NO TOPPINGS, Bagels with toppings are under Sandwiches, Cream Cheese/Spreads)

Dozen Mini Bagels

$10.50

Loose MINI Bagels To Go (NO TOPPINGS)

Pre-packed Cream Cheese, Lox, Salads (home)

Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$4.99

Reduced Fat Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$4.99

Chive Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Reduced Fat Chive Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Reduced Fat Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Lox Spread (1/2 lb)

$6.50

Reduced Fat Lox Spread (1/2 lb)

$6.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Caramelized Onion Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Olive Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Raisin Walnut Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Strawberry Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Blueberry Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

TOFU Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

TOFU Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Butter (1/2 lb)

$3.99

Honey Butter (1/2 lb)

$4.99

Cinnamon Butter (1/2 lb)

$4.99

Roasted Red Pepper Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)

$6.50

Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)

$10.50

Egg Salad (3/4 lb)

$8.25

Homemade Whitefish Salad (1/2 lb)

$10.00

SLICED NOVA (4oz - 2 servings)

$10.99

SLICED NOVA (8oz- 4 servings)

$17.99

SLICED NOVA (16oz- 8 people)

$32.99

Fresh Sliced Turkey TO GO

Sliced TURKEY PASTRAMI TO GO

Mock Chopped Liver (1/2 lb VEGETARIAN)

$6.50

Drinks To Go/Coffee Boxes (home)

0.5L Deer Park

$1.35

1L Deer Park

$2.25

1.5L Deer Park

$2.60

Small Coffee

$2.35

Medium Coffee

$2.75

Large Coffee

$3.05

Medium Iced Coffee

$3.25

Medium Soda

$2.50

XL Soda

$3.25

Bottle Drink (See List)

$2.75

Bottled Coke, Nantucket Nectar, Gatorade, Vitamin Water

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Quart of Milk

$3.99

Joe Tea

$3.29

Monster

$3.49

Tropicana/Simply 12oz Bottle

$2.75

Quart of Tropicana

$4.99

Naked Juice

$4.00

Large Coffee Joe (20 Cups)

$31.99

Small Coffee Joe (10 Cups)

$21.99

Misc (or no sub group)

Chips

$1.49

Small Matzoh Ball Soup

$4.99

Large Matzoh Ball Soup

$9.99

Small Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99

Large Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.99

Pickles (Quart)

$5.99

Latkes

Coleslaw (1/2 Lb)

$2.25

SIDE OF TUNA (1/4 LB)

$3.25Out of stock

SIDE OF EGG SALAD (1/4 LB)

$3.00Out of stock

SIDE OF WHITEFISH SALAD (1/4 LB)

$4.00

SIDE OF CHICKEN SALAD (1/4 LB)

$3.25Out of stock

Loose Bagels To Go (not toasted, no toppings)

Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)

$21.00

HALF Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)

$10.50

6 Loose Bagels in a Bag.

Loose Bagels To Go (NO TOPPINGS, Bagels with toppings are under Sandwiches, Cream Cheese/Spreads)

Dozen Mini Bagels

$10.50

Loose MINI Bagels To Go (NO TOPPINGS)

Pre-packed Cream Cheese, Lox, Salads

Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$4.99

Reduced Fat Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$4.99

Chive Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Reduced Fat Chive Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Reduced Fat Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Lox Spread (1/2 lb)

$6.50

Reduced Fat Lox Spread (1/2 lb)

$6.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Caramelized Onion Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Olive Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Raisin Walnut Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Strawberry Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Blueberry Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

TOFU Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

TOFU Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Butter (1/2 lb)

$3.99

Honey Butter (1/2 lb)

$4.99

Cinnamon Butter (1/2 lb)

$4.99

Roasted Red Pepper Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)

$5.99

Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)

$6.50

Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)

$10.50

Egg Salad (3/4 lb)

$8.25

Homemade Whitefish Salad (1/2 lb)

$10.00

SLICED NOVA (4oz - 2 servings)

$10.99

SLICED NOVA (8oz- 4 servings)

$17.99

SLICED NOVA (16oz- 8 people)

$32.99

Fresh Sliced Turkey TO GO

Sliced TURKEY PASTRAMI TO GO

Mock Chopped Liver (1/2 lb VEGETARIAN)

$6.50

Olive TAPENADE (1/2 lb)

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$5.99

20 fl oz cup stacked with watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and kiwi.

Yogurt Parfait

$3.99

Yogurt on top of berries served with a side of our homemade honey-roasted granola. Available in vanilla and strawberry.

Drinks To Go/Coffee Boxes

0.5L Deer Park

$1.35

1L Deer Park

$2.25

1.5L Deer Park

$2.60

Small Coffee

$2.35

Medium Coffee

$2.75

Large Coffee

$3.05

XL iced coffee

$4.25

Medium Iced Coffee

$3.25

Medium Soda

$2.50

XL Soda

$3.25

Bottle Drink (See List)

$2.75

Bottled Coke, Nantucket Nectar, Gatorade, Vitamin Water

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Quart of Milk

$3.99

Joe Tea

$3.29

Monster

$3.49

Tropicana/Simply 12oz Bottle

$2.75

Quart of Tropicana

$4.99

Naked Juice

$4.00

Coffee Boxes with Accessories

Large Coffee Joe (20 Cups)

$31.99

Small Coffee Joe (10 Cups)

$21.99

Bethesda

Rebecca 1

$9.50

Rebecca 2

$5.00

Andrew

$5.00

Mitch Chive

$4.25

Mitch Turkey

$9.75

Randy

$7.75

Vijay

$2.50

Jordan

$8.50

Denzel

$8.50

Daniel Nova

$9.50

DC

Elena

$4.25

NY

Sam

$8.50

The Eichberg Sandwich

$11.75

R

The Sean

$6.50

The Cleo

$6.80

Alex BEC

$6.50

Alex CC

$3.60

Alex Lg Coffee

$2.19

The Buddha

$9.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

Gallery
Bethesda Bagels image
Bethesda Bagels image
Bethesda Bagels image
Bethesda Bagels image

Similar restaurants in your area

Call Your Mother Deli - Pike & Rose
orange starNo Reviews
11807 Grand Park Ave North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels - BETHESDA ROW, DOWNTOWN BETHESDA
orange star4.3 • 808
4819 Bethesda Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother - Georgetown
orange starNo Reviews
3428 O St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother - Washington D.C. Catering
orange star4.5 • 488
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - PARK VIEW LOCATION
orange starNo Reviews
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - Farmer's Markets #1 - Farmer's Markets #1 - VA and DC
orange star4.5 • 488
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bethesda

The Cheesecake Factory - Bethesda
orange star4.6 • 21,288
7101 Democracy Blvd Bethesda, MD 20817
View restaurantnext
Woodmont Deli
orange star4.5 • 12,115
8225 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wildwood
orange star4.8 • 9,201
10307 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Q By Peter Chang
orange star4.5 • 6,805
4500 East West Hwy Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Spanish Diner
orange star4.2 • 5,161
7271 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Uncle Julio's
orange star4.5 • 5,016
4870 Bethesda Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethesda
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston