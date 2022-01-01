Bethesda bagel & donut spots you'll love
Must-try bagel & donut spots in Bethesda
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Bottle Drink (See List)
|$2.75
Bottled Coke, Nantucket Nectar, Gatorade, Vitamin Water
|Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese
|$6.50
Turkey sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|HALF Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)
|$10.50
6 Loose Bagels in a Bag.
More about Georgetown Bagelry
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Plain 8oz
|$4.00
|Bagels
|$2.25
|Bagels
|$2.25
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|HALF Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)
|$10.50
6 Loose Bagels in a Bag.
|Plain CC
|$3.60
Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.
|Avo, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
½ of a fresh avocado, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Popular items
|1 Bagel
|$2.50
Bagel comes unsliced.
|6 Bagels
|$12.00
Bagels come unsliced.
|Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich
|$2.50
Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!