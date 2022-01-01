Pudding in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve pudding
More about Piccoli Piatti
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Homemade Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Homemade chocolate chip & brioche bread pudding. Drizzled with Cognac Sauce. NEW! Limited avalibility!
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|BREAD Pudding
|$8.95
Buttery layers of croissants soaked in a vanilla custard base, baked with caramel & topped with Butter Pecan Ice Cream
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Bread Pudding
|$3.55
Moist bread pudding made with croissant batter, spices and a hint of rum.
(contains nuts)
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
More about Barrel and Crow
Barrel and Crow
4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Warm Brioche Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream
More about BIBIBOP Asian Grill
SALADS
BIBIBOP Asian Grill
4820 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|COCONUT MILK PUDDING WITH MANGO
|$3.39
Dairy-free, gluten-free, and flavor full- our pudding is made with coconut milk and topped with mango chunks.
More about Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Kheer (Rice Pudding)
|$5.99
More about Don Pollo
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Don Pollo
10321 Westlake Dr, Bethesda
|BREAD PUDDING
|$4.95