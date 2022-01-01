Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve pudding

Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$6.00
Homemade chocolate chip & brioche bread pudding. Drizzled with Cognac Sauce. NEW! Limited avalibility!
More about Piccoli Piatti
Item pic

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BREAD Pudding$8.95
Buttery layers of croissants soaked in a vanilla custard base, baked with caramel & topped with Butter Pecan Ice Cream
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$3.55
Moist bread pudding made with croissant batter, spices and a hint of rum.
(contains nuts)
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
Banner pic

 

PLANTA

4910 Elm Street, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COCONUT CHIA PUDDING*$15.75
granola, mixed berries
More about PLANTA
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Barrel and Crow image

 

Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Brioche Bread Pudding$9.00
Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Barrel and Crow
Duck Duck Goose image

 

Duck Duck Goose

7929 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$13.00
More about Duck Duck Goose
consumer pic

SALADS

BIBIBOP Asian Grill

4820 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (2774 reviews)
COCONUT MILK PUDDING WITH MANGO$3.39
Dairy-free, gluten-free, and flavor full- our pudding is made with coconut milk and topped with mango chunks.
More about BIBIBOP Asian Grill
banner pic

 

Himalayan Heritage Restaurant

4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1334 reviews)
Kheer (Rice Pudding)$5.99
More about Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
banner pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pollo

10321 Westlake Dr, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (673 reviews)
BREAD PUDDING$4.95
More about Don Pollo
banner pic

POKE

Poki DC

10400 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (1081 reviews)
Oolong Milk Tea w/ Pudding
More about Poki DC

